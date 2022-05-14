Hairy Bikers fans rally round as chefs break silence in first post following Dave’s cancer announcement

Hairy Bikers fans have sent get well soon messages and “positive vibes” to Dave Myers as he returned to Instagram after revealing he has cancer.

The TV chef told fans last week that he had been diagnosed with the illness, saying he would be having chemo and joking that he may be a “baldy biker” for a while.

He and fellow Hairy Bikers star Si King have now posted a new message on Instagram to remind fans that their next book is due out.

Fans flocked to the comments section to wish the star well.

Hairy Bikers fans pen messages of support

“Sending best wishes to Dave for a speedy recovery – get your leg over that bike again soon mate,” said one.

“Loads of love and positive vibes to Dave… live life day by day enjoying each and every one,” said another.

“Speedy recovery to Dave, Love & Blessings to you both and families,” posted another.

One fan wrote: “Stay safe and get well. Take all the time you need… You will be strengthened by your family and many many friends and kind strangers.”

“Sending big hugs Dave,” said another.

Si and Dave are on TV this weekend (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Someone else said: “Know we all love you and are sending positive and healing vibes.”

Hairy Bikers star opened up on podcast

Dave, 64, opened up about his diagnosis as he chatted to Si on the Agony Uncles podcast.

“I’ve got to come clean now, I haven’t been too well recently and basically I’ve got to have some chemo – you know all this anyway,” he said.

“So this year is going to be a bit quiet for me. I’m not going to be filming, some of the festivals I’m not going to be able to go to, some may be OK but this year’s a bit of a write off for us.”

Dave said he had to speak up about it as didn’t want to “hide under a rock”.

The chef said that his prognosis was “OK” and assured his fans that he was “going to be fine”.

The Hairy Bikers’ Northern Exposure is on BBC Two on Saturday from 12.30pm to 1.30pm.

