Hairy Bikers Go Local fans shared their fears for Si King and Dave Myers after last night’s edition of the show (January 12)

The Hairy Bikers are back on the road and travelling Great Britain in a bid to “match the best local restaurants with the most innovative local suppliers”.

The show, Go Local, has been a big hit for some viewers. However, after the latest episode, some fans rushed to social media to share their concerns.

Viewers spotted that Si and Dave weren’t properly protected when riding their motorbikes, and some felt it could be setting a bad “example”.

Hairy Bikers Go Local: Viewers blast poor ‘example’

One concerned viewer tweeted: “Why are the @hairybikers promoting riding motorcycles with bare arms in t-shirts in their latest series?

“Are they saying that people riding electric motorcycles are less likely to end up sliding down the road than other bikers?”

“Very concerned to see the number of shots shown of @HairyBikers riding around in sleeveless T-shirts. Not a good example!

“Wear your leathers! #HairyBikersGoLocal,” ranted a second worried viewer.

Meanwhile, other viewers were more concerned that the chefs were having trouble pronouncing one of the foods.

“Will someone please tell the @HairyBikers how to pronounce ‘bruschetta’ properly,” teased a fan.

While a second added: “Please FFS! It’s pronounced like brusketta!”

It’s not the first time the pair have been blasted for the pronunciation of certain words.

The same thing happened last week when the pair kept saying “tofu” in a strange manner.

As it was pronounced differently by Si and Dave, one viewer said on Twitter: “The @HairyBikers mispronouncing TOFU. Absolutely raging!”

Another wrote: “The @HairyBikers pronouncing tofu incorrectly and then correctly multiple times in this episode is really annoying. Love you guys but seriously.”

Other complaints during the current series have included the pair never bothering to sit down when they eat food they’ve cooked.

“I love your programme but why do you never sit down to eat,” questioned one viewer.

The Hairy Bikers Go Local is available to watch in BBC iPlayer.

