Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers has admitted he feels a bit guilty when his “words spill over” after some of the things he has been through.

The TV star – who is currently battling cancer – has been through some ups and downs in life, with his mum getting multiple sclerosis when he was a child and then losing his former fiancée to cancer in the late 1990s.

Dave and his wife have been married since 2011 (Credit: Splash News)

Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers on his anger

During an interview with The Guardian last year, he opened up as he discussed whether some of his experiences helped him to cope with his own diagnosis.

But he told the publication: “No, I’ve had enough. I thought I’d paid my dues when I was a kid with my mother. And I’ve got the hugest respect for my wife for putting up with me.

“I’m a … what’s the word? I get angry with myself, and I try to keep it to myself, but sometimes – you know, words spill over, which I feel guilty about.

“But no, I don’t think it helps you cope at all.”

Dave, 65, and wife Liliana met during filming in Romania and tied the knot in 2011.

Dave said Si is like a brother (Credit: ITV)

Hairy Bikers star revealed his cancer diagnosis last year

The chef revealed in May last year that he had been diagnosed with cancer, and has previously said that his illness has put a lot of pressure on Lil.

Speaking to BBC Radio Cumbria in October, he also shared how much his fellow Hairy Biker Si King had been there for him.

“He has been amazing, we are like brothers,” he said.

Read more: The Hairy Bikers’ fans praise Dave Myers’ appearance as he shares ‘exciting news’

“The very first week before all the treatment started you have a week of going round hospitals and bits and pieces, it’s enormous pressure on Lil my partner, but Si was the one who drove us around for a week, hospital to hospital, London in and out, in and out.

“There was a week when Lil had to go away so Si came to see me and take me to the hospital so that’s got nothing to do with the telly – he batch cooked for my freezer!”

The Hairy Bikers Go Local is on BBC Two on Saturday (January 7) at 12pm.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.