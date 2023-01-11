Hairy Bikers Go Local returned for another episode last night, but it sparked some complaints from viewers.

Dave Myers and Si King were back on screen for another episode of their hit BBC Two show.

However, a couple of aspects of the programme left some viewers complaining on Twitter.

Dave and Si returned for another episode of their Hairy Bikers Go Local series (Credit: BBC)

Hairy Bikers Go Local

In last night’s show, the Hairy Bikers continued their adventure in Norfolk.

They headed inland to a tiny village close to the market town of Fakenham.

They visited a country pub called Barsham Arms, which likes to keep their menu fresh.

The Hairy Bikers met the owners of the pub, Jake and Terri.

Viewers complained over Dave and Si always standing to eat their food (Credit: BBC)

Elsewhere in the series, Dave and Si met with Lucy and Rebecca as they learned how they make tofu.

However, this is where the first complaint from viewers came in as many hit out at the different pronunciations of the food.

As it was pronounced differently by Si and Dave, one viewer said on Twitter: “The @HairyBikers mispronouncing TOFU. Absolutely raging!”

Another wrote: “The @HairyBikers pronouncing tofu incorrectly and then correctly multiple times in this episode is really annoying. Love you guys but seriously.”

Si and Dave discovered new food on their show (Credit: BBC)

Someone else added: “Enjoying watching @HairyBikers but for the love of god tofu is utterly disgusting. Just eat a bacon bap ffs.”

Another complaint from viewers came over Dave and Si’s behaviour.

I do wish you would all sit down when you eat.

Many took issue with them not sitting down when they’re trying out food.

One person tweeted: “I love this going local series from @HairyBikers but I do wish you would all sit down when you eat.”

Another wrote: “@HairyBikers Why don’t you sit down to eat the food presented on everyone’s eating standing up? Love the show though.”

Hairy Bikers on BBC

It seems it was a complaint previously made, as one viewer said during last week’s episode: “I love your programme but why do you never sit down to eat.”

However, another defended the pair as they wrote: “2023 and people are moaning about someone standing up…”

Others loved the show last night.

One gushed: “Another fab episode tonight of @HairyBikers Go Local. Top TV.”

Another added: “@HairyBikers fabulous as always! Always end the show feeling inspired and hungry.”

The Hairy Bikers Go Local is available to watch in BBC iPlayer.

