Gyles Brandreth’s most insane jumpers as his ‘worst ever’ turns off This Morning viewers

English broadcaster Gyles Brandreth is often spotted as a guest contributor on This Morning and his jumpers are an added bonus!

When he turns up on the show, he dresses to impress, with viewers always commenting on his collection of jumpers. His knitwear collection is extensive, with him rarely wearing the same novelty jumper twice.

Whether for a royal event, nature segment or a spot on Celebrity Gogglebox, Gyles has a jumper for every occasion.

However, the jumper he wore today on This Morning (July 31) stunned viewers. Some of which were reaching for the remote.

Gyles’ appearance on This Morning was too much for some viewers (Credit: ITV)

Jumper faux pas

Gyles wore a vibrant pink jumper with pink flowers sewn. Very on brand for the current Barbie trend.

It was too much for one viewer who tweeted: “Gyles has worn some really awful jumpers over the years, but the one today is the worst ever.”

Gyles’ Barbie pink jumper had some viewers wanting to change the channel (Credit: ITV)

Another added: “Gyles Brandreth on #ThisMorning wearing PINK because of the Barbie movie. Is there a bandwagon that silly old fool won’t jump on?”

A third said: “What the [bleep] hell is Gyles wearing? Who does he think he is? Harry styles? #thismorning.”

One onlooker disagreed and said: “Only Gyles can get away wearing that outfit. Bless him #ThisMorning.”

Gyles’ jumper collection

The presenter has a comprehensive festive range, going from reindeer to penguins, as well as other wildlife such as frogs and dogs. To mark Easter earlier this year, he even sported a knitwear design created by This Morning stylist David O’Brien.

On Instagram, Gyles said: “With my friend @davidobrien75 – wardrobe king & super stylist at @thismorning who has created my Easter bunny jumper especially for this morning’s show. He’s a bit of a genius!”

The green jumper featured an adorable bunny rabbit on the front.

Gyles’ jumper collection is never-ending! (Credit: ITV)

In the past, Gyles has also sported a Mickey Mouse jumper and wore his jumper with a crown on proudly during the King’s Coronation (see below!)

Some of his most talked about include his purple jumper with a giant corgi, the coiling snake and scrabble jumper which spells out his name.

His jumper line

Fans may not know, but Gyles and business partner George Hostler run the unisex jumper company, Gyles & George.

Their jumpers range from £79 if an item is on sale to £310.

The company is described: “Gyles & George is British knitwear with a sense of humour.”

We just love Gyles’ jumpers, keep ’em coming!

