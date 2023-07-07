All the women Gyles Brandreth has been partnered with on Celebrity Gogglebox

Gyles Brandreth is a much-loved part of the Celebrity Gogglebox cast and he’s back on telly screens tonight (July 7) for a new episode – and he won’t be alone.

The broadcaster, writer and former politician has been a regular on the celeb spin-off show since 2019. Since then, he’s left the nation in stitches thanks to his thoughts on the latest bits of telly.

Gyles has been joined by several women during his stint on the Channel 4 show too. From a Corrie actor and national treasure to a cheeky TV star and brainiac, here’s all the women Gyles has been partnered up with on Celebrity Gogglebox.

Sheila said she was ‘sacked’ from the show (Credit: Channel 4)

Celebrity Gogglebox: Gyles Brandreth and Sheila Hancock

Sheila Hancock was Gyles’ first Gogglebox partner. The legendary actor, 90, appeared alongside Gyles on the first series of Celebrity spin-off series in 2019.

But her stint was short-lived, as according to Sheila, bosses “sacked her”. This was down to her butting heads with them over the amount of nudity she was being asked to watch.

Speaking to The Mirror, Sheila said: “I used to love doing it with Gyles, but they sacked me from that. Well, they did not ask me back.”

Maureen also left the show after a brief stint (Credit: Channel 4)

Maureen Lipman

Due to Sheila getting “sacked” bosses no doubt had to scramble to find a replacement. They opted to enlist Maureen Lipman for series two in 2020.

However, the Corrie star then decided to quit the series. She later claimed it was because bosses failed to appreciate her humour.

She told RadioTimes: “Honestly, we were really funny together, but none of that was used. And if they don’t want to use what we gave them, [bleep] them.”

Gyles with Joanna Lumley on Celebrity Gogglebox (Credit: Channel 4)

Joanna Lumley

Ahead of a new series premiering in 2022, news broke that Gyles would be joined on the sofa by Ab Fab legend Dame Joanna Lumley. The national treasure was brought in to replace Maureen Lipman.

Speaking about getting the opportunity to appear on the popular Channel 4 series, she commented recently: “It is a huge honour and crosses something off my long bucket list.”

Carol joined the show in 2022 (Credit: Channel 4)

Carol Vorderman

The Countdown star joined the Gogglebox cast in June 2022 alongside Gyles – just weeks after Joanna appeared. The pair are no strangers to appearing on a show together as they are regulars on This Morning too.

When news was announced of Carol’s Gogglebox debut, she warned that she wouldn’t be holding back in her opinions.

She wrote on Instagram: “CELEBRITY GOGGLEBOX…So I’m making my debut this Friday 9pm on one of my favourite shows of all time and joining the @c4gogglebox gang….with my friend of 40 years @gylesbrandreth…. Watch this week and let me know if you agree….we’re a bit vocal….no holds barred.”

Susie is one of the new faces on this year’s series (Credit: Channel 4)

Susie Dent

For the brand-new series of Celebrity Gogglebox, which kicked off in June, Gyles was joined by another pal. And this one was Countdown star and brainiac Susie Dent.

The pair are good pals and even host their own award-winning podcast together, Something Rhymes with Purple. Other new faces on this year’s series include the likes of Beverly Knight and US superstar Adam Lambert. As well as iconic 2000s band N-Dubz – who make their debut this Friday (July 7).

Celebrity Gogglebox is on Channel 4 tonight at 9pm.

