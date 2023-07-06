Strictly favourite Zoe Ball set for return to Celebrity Gogglebox with her son as fans delighted

Celebrity Gogglebox star Zoe Ball is returning to the show with her son as they join the 2023 cast.

The Strictly Come Dancing favourite made her Gogglebox debut in 2021, alongside her son Woody Cook. Fans couldn’t get enough of the mother-and-son duo as they shared their thoughts on the latest bits of telly.

And with a brand new series having already kicked off, it’s now been revealed that Zoe and Woody will be back on TV screens this week.

Zoe and Woody will be back on Gogglebox this week (Credit: Channel 4)

New Celebrity Gogglebox cast

A brand new series Celebrity Gogglebox kicked off a few weeks ago. Favourites like Happy Mondays stars Bez and Shaun Ryder made their return, as well as funny men Babatunde Aléshé and Mo Gilligan.

And the hit Channel 4 show saw some new faces make an appearance too. The Royle Family icons Sue Johnston and Ricky Tomlinson made their debut. So did Beverly Knight and US Superstar Adam Lambert.

But one notable pair that was missing in the first few episodes were Zoe and son Woody. But that’s all about to change as the two are back on the show for this week’s episode.

Welcome back @ZoeTheBall and Woody! We can’t wait to have them back on our screens this Friday at 9pm, @channel4 🙌#CelebrityGogglebox pic.twitter.com/Jr3M8TVYzy — C4 Gogglebox (@C4Gogglebox) July 5, 2023

Celebrity Gogglebox cast: Zoe Ball and son return

In a Twitter post uploaded on Wednesday (July 5) Celebrity Gogglebox confirmed Zoe and Woody will be returning to the show.

Love Zoe Ball, absolute legend

Alongside a picture of the pair, the caption read: “Welcome back @ZoeTheBall and Woody! We can’t wait to have them back on our screens this Friday at 9pm, @channel4.”

Fans were over the moon to hear the news, with plenty replying to the tweet. One person gushed: “Love Zoe Ball, absolute legend.” Another added: “Hoorah. You are all Such beautiful souls.” A third chimed and said: “Love these two.”

The pair made their Gogglebox debut in 2021 (Credit: Channel 4)

Zoe and Woody ‘only see each other when they’re working’

It comes after Zoe’s son spoke out about his relationship with his famous mum – revealing it could be “bizarre” at times. She spoke to Woody, who is the son of Zoe and Norman Cook AKA Fatboy Slim, live on-air on BBC Radio 2 back in June.

When asked how his weekend was, Woody replied: “Good, stressful, long,” before he continued: “It’s bizarre that… I always say it but we only see each other when we’re working.”

Zoe replied: “We do, and when we do Gogglebox!” Her son then added: “It started as a joke but now it’s almost like a curse.” She concluded: It’s lovely to see you son.”

