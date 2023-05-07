King Charles will have his coronation concert tonight and it’s set to feature some big music legends and famous faces.

BBC Radio 2 star Zoe Ball was supposed to be making an appearance to cover the concert for the station. However, she’s revealed today (May 7) that she’s been struck down with a sickness bug.

Earlier this week, the former Strictly star expressed her excitement to be a part of the concert celebrations. She wrote on Twitter: “Very excited to be at Windsor Castle next Sunday for the #CoronationConcert. Biggest stage EVER in Britain incoming… looks SO GOOD!”

absolutely gutted… the sickness bug has got me 🤢 was meant to be heading to Windsor Castle for the #coronationconcert on @BBCRadio2 later 😞@radioleary and @scott_mills have got you covered 📻 i’m heading back to bed 👑♥️ — Zoe Ball (@ZoeTheBall) May 7, 2023

Zoe Ball on Twitter

However, on Sunday morning, Zoe wrote: “Absolutely gutted… the sickness bug has got me. Was meant to be heading to Windsor Castle for the #coronationconcert on @BBCRadio2 later. @radioleary and @scott_mills have got you covered. I’m heading back to bed.”

Dermot O’Leary and Scott Mills will now cover the event. Zoe’s followers rallied around and offered Zoe their well-wishes. One person said: “Oh noooo Zoe. Hope you feel better soon. Sending you love.”

Another replied: “Oh no! Feel better soon Zoe.” Someone else wrote: “Gutted for you Zoe – you can watch on the telly with the rest of us!! Get well soon.”

Zoe said she’s “gutted” (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The coronation concert

The concert is set to take place at 8pm on Sunday. It’ll be broadcast by the BBC. The concert is set to bring global music icons and contemporary stars together for the celebration.

It will take place inside the grounds of Windsor Castle.

The King‘s coronation ceremony took place on Saturday (May 6). Thousands from around the world lined the streets of London to watch Charles and his wife Queen Camilla go on procession to Westminster Abbey. The ceremony took place at 11am before another procession in the afternoon back to Buckingham Palace.

Working members of the royal family then made a balcony appearance with the King and Queen as crowds below erupted into cheers.

The King’s coronation concert takes place tonight (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Royal fans loved seeing the senior members of the family on the balcony. The Prince and Princess of Wales stood alongside Charles and Camilla. They were joined by their three children – Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five.

Louis won over the crowds and fans online by his waving and funny faces.

The Coronation Concert airs tonight from 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

