Gwen Stefani broke down in tears on The One Show last night (June 19).

Hosts Alex Jones and Jermaine Jenas surprised the iconic singer with a video message from ska legend Pauline Black, one of Gwen’s childhood heroes.

Pauline said in the video: “I’m absolutely thrilled that I’ve influenced you and your music. Sending you lots of love my dear”.

After receiving the message, Gwen said: “Zoom in guys, these are real tears. Wow I’m shaking. I can’t believe that. That is incredible.”

Gwen Stefani berates The One Show host Jermaine Jenas

However, Jermaine was met with quite the shut down when he replied: “I can understand why.” Gwen answered him: “You don’t understand anything, okay?”

Former footballer Jermaine jokingly hid behind Alex as his co-presenter quipped: “You tell him, Gwen,” as the trio laughed.

Gwen, who used to be in the ska band No Doubt, founded by her brother, explained that The Selecter singer Pauline was one of her role models growing up: “She was my idol when I was like 13 and she just talked to me, it’s crazy. You don’t understand too because the music was very underground, we discovered it. Nobody knew what it was. They were singing about London so I became a huge fan”.

Earlier in the show, Gwen had been discussing the music she grew up with, explaining that she and her brother first got into Madness before discovering The Selecter – and she was a fan of Pauline in particular: “She was really the only girl that was out there in that kind of scene … Everything about my style was trying to take from her because her style was so extreme. So [I’m] definitely a huge fan, and I wouldn’t be me without The Selecter and all those bands. Definitely.”

Viewers were more focused on Gwen’s youthful looks

Over on Twitter, however, viewers couldn’t get over Gwen’s age. The singer, who’s supporting Pink at BST Hyde Park this week, is 53, but people think she looks like she’s in her thirties.

One commented: “What a genuinely lovely woman. Can’t you ask her what her beauty regime is … I can’t believe she’s 53!” Another said: “Love Gwen Stefani!! How is she 53? Looks 30. Would love her to duet with Madonna.” “Gwen Stefani on The One Show is just weird. How has she not aged?! No way is she 53 #TheOneShow,” remarked another viewer.

Gwen is currently promoting her upcoming single True Babe, her first track in two years. It’s set to be released on Friday June 23.

