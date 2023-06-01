Angellica Bell and Roman Kemp hosting The One Show
The One Show hosts forced to apologise as A-list guest swears live on air

Roman had to jump in and say sorry

By Fabio Magnocavallo

The One Show hosts found themselves navigating a little bit of trouble last night (May 31) after one of their high-profile guests cursed live on air on the BBC One show.

The chat show was hosted by Angellica Bell and Roman Kemp last night and featured music stars Boy George and Rod Stewart on the couch.

While in the middle of discussing life on the road, Rod candidly swore live, resulting in an immediate apology from one of the hosts.

Boy George and Rod Stewart on The One Show
The One Show hosts were joined by Boy George and Rod Stewart (Credit: BBC)

Rod wants a slight change of career

In his interview on The One Show, Rod, 78, was asked by Angellica if he was keen to follow in the footsteps of Sir Elton John and take a break.

Confirming that he had been considering it, Rod assured viewers it had nothing to do with his age. Instead, he wants to venture out and do something different with his music career.

“I just want to branch off and do something else, I am going to swing out with Jools Holland and just drop the rock stuff for a while,” the powerhouse entertainer said.

Rod Stewart on The One Show
Rod Stewart wants a slight change of career (Credit: BBC)

Roman forced to apologise on Rod’s behalf

Talking about performing on stage, Rod revealed he usually has about four outfit changes for each of his concerts.

“I change because I want to entertain. I’ve had critics say: ‘He went off to have a rest because he was tired,'” he explained. Shortly after, he cursed, saying: “No, I was sweating my [bleep]s off.”

As a result, Roman immediately jumped in. He apologised to viewers at home who may have been offended by his language. “Sorry for any language there. It is a family show,” he said.

George, on the other hand, seemed unphased by Rod’s behaviour and laughed it off.

The One Show airs weekdays from 7 pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

