Gregg Wallace stepped down from hosting Inside The Factor after allegedly “offending female workers”, it’s been claimed.

Earlier this year, Gregg announced that he would no longer present the show after seven years. He said he was leaving so that he could look after his three-year-old son Sid, who has autism.

However, a source has now claimed that Gregg offending female staff members contributed to his departure. And it’s claimed Gregg felt “appalled” he’d caused offence.

A source claimed to The Times: “He was rude towards staff and continued to talk in a derogatory manner, especially to women. He was given a talking-to and was appalled that he had caused such offence. He felt that he was just trying to be friendly, but no longer knew what the right thing to say was any more and decided to leave.”

One insider from a factory the show filmed in numerous times added: “He comes in cracking jokes, but is from a very different world to our workers.”

Gregg Wallace quits Inside The Factory

Announcing his departure back in March, Gregg said on Gaby Roslin’s show on BBC Radio: “As viewers know, to say I find the inside of factories fascinating is an understatement. I’ve never failed to be amazed by the scale of production. Whether it’s conveyor belts full of tiny sweets or a double decker bus rolling out of the factory for the very first time.

“For me, filming the show alongside my other TV and family commitments has always been a balance. As my son Sid’s needs become more challenging, I’ve decided the time has come to hang up my hairnet. We’ve already filmed 12 future episodes so viewers can see me enjoying lots more factories in my hi-viz jacket for a while to come yet.”

He added: “It’s a good time to stop doing it because there’s actually 12 episodes in the can… so I wouldn’t have been filming for a while anyway, so it just seemed like a good idea to stop it.”

