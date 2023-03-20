Gregg Wallace quits presenting role to focus on family amid son Sid’s heartbreaking health issues

Gregg Wallace has revealed that he’s quit Inside The Factory to care for his three-year-old son.

Gregg has been presenting the series for seven years and, although he’s already filmed a number of episodes for the near future, he will no longer be presenting the BBC show.

Instead, Gregg will be focusing on his son Sid, who needs additional support with his education.

Gregg Wallace quits Inside The Factory to focus on his son

Gregg announced that he’s waving goodbye to his presenting role on Inside The Factory to focus on his three-year-old son Sid.

Speaking on Gaby Roslin’s show on BBC Radio, Gregg revealed he felt like it was a “good idea to stop” his presenting role, as he’s already filmed a number of episodes for the series.

He said: “So I’ve made a decision that I’m actually not going to do Inside The Factory any more.

“It’s a good time to stop doing it because there’s actually 12 episodes in the can… So I wouldn’t have been filming for a while anyway. So it just seemed like a good idea to stop it.”

However, there’s no need for MasterChef fans to fear as he will still continue to judge the beloved cooking series.

Gregg’s son suffers with devastating health issues

The presenter then went on to reveal that his son Sid suffers with autism and is non-verbal.

Gregg added: “Imagine a child that you can’t threaten or bribe and that’s basically what you’ve got.

“You’ve got a little boy who’s cuddly and happy and naughty, like any little boy would be.

“But he can’t speak, he can’t talk to you. So he gets frustrated because he finds it difficult to tell you what exactly he it is he needs.”

He then continued to explain that he and his wife Anna will be focusing on finding education for their “poor little” son.

Gregg explained: “Right now, we need to find education for him and I can’t just leave that to Anna. That’s a big, big decision.

“I mean, all parents worry about the schools that children will go to. Ours is even more highlighted because of poor little Sid’s issues.”

