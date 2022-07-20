Gregg Wallace issues plea as he reveals young son’s medical diagnosis

Gregg Wallace has shared some news about his three-year-old son, Syd.

The MasterChef star, 57, has revealed that his young boy has been diagnosed with global development delay and autism.

Gregg said the diagnosis came after he and his wife, Anna, started to suspect something wasn’t right.

The TV star shared the news during an appearance on Loose Women on Tuesday.

He revealed that Syd hasn’t started talking yet, but instead communicates with physical motions.

“Syd has autism. He’s three, you can’t legally diagnose until he’s two and a half, but we knew at about a year old that we had some issues.

“For us, he wasn’t answering to his name, he wasn’t playing peekaboo, he was running around.”

Gregg continued: “He’s got autism and something called global development delay, so he’s not speaking.

“But he is lovely and he is happy and he is cuddly and if he wants something he grabs your hand.”

In a plea to viewers, Gregg went on to explain how much of a difference getting a diagnosis has made in his family, as well as his son’s life.

“If you think they have an issue, see someone,” he said.

“We can see the development, he now makes eye contact, he now interacts more, these specialists teach you to interact more.”

What is autism and how does it impact a child’s life?

Autism is a spectrum disorder, which means everybody with autism is different.

Some autistic people need little or no support. However, others may need help from a parent or carer every day.

This means that some autistic people have above-average intelligence, while others may have a learning disability. This means they may find it hard to look after themselves and need help with daily life.

