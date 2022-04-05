Gregg Wallace on night he felt he ‘wanted to die’ during alcohol battle

MasterChef star Gregg Wallace hasn’t always been in the good place he is now.

Gregg struggled with alcohol in the past. At one stage, he would find himself having drinks “seven days” a week.

His issues began spilling into his work, and he once got so drunk before meeting a client that he became worried about his wellbeing.

In a previous interview, Gregg recalled the harrowing incident.

Masterchef star Gregg Wallace struggled with alcohol in the past (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Gregg Wallace alcohol battle

“I was preparing to meet a big customer for lunch, and I’d had a particularly long lunch and dinner the day before,” he told OK! Magazine last year.

“I felt like death. All I wanted to do was go somewhere and die. Yet I ordered a gin and tonic, knocked that back, and felt instantly better. Then I had another one and thought ‘Oh. This is an issue.'”

Gregg went on to share that his drinking issues were exacerbated at the time by the breakdown of his marriage.

His marriage to his second wife, Denise, began to crumble in 2004, and the pair decided to get a divorce.

Gregg turned to alcohol in a bid to ease the pain of his crippling loneliness.

“We had separate rooms,” he continued. “I think I was out hoping to meet someone else. Home wasn’t great, so it was better to get drunk.”

However, thankfully the TV chef eventually came to his senses. He managed to get his habit under control by the time MasterChef launched, and the rest is history.

Gregg Wallace is in a much better place now in his personal life (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Furthermore, the TV star has even found love again.

This time with his fourth wife, Anne-Marie, 34. The happy couple welcomed their son, Sid, in May 2019.

Gregg has since transformed his own health too and proudly flaunted his weight loss on Instagram during lockdown after becoming determined to get back into shape.

“Well, I was overweight,” he told GMB. “I was eating all the wrong things, I was boozing quite a bit, I was looking at myself getting bigger and bigger on the television.”

“Bit by bit, I taught myself what was healthy, what I could eat, and what I couldn’t eat,” he added.

