Gregg Wallace has been inundated with support after stepping back from presenting to focus on his son.

The 58-year-old recently revealed he will not return to BBC series Inside The Factory after seven years on the show.

He explained during a radio appearance that he and his wife Anna will be focusing on their three-year-old son Sid’s educational needs.

Sid – who Gregg lovingly described as “cuddly and happy and naughty, like any little boy” – has autism and is non-verbal.

Gregg Wallace on son Sid

Gregg told listeners to Gaby Roslin’s show: “Imagine a child that you can’t threaten or bribe and that’s basically what you’ve got.”

He went on: “[Sid] can’t speak, he can’t talk to you. So he gets frustrated because he finds it difficult to tell you what exactly he it is he needs.”

Gregg also highlighted how he wants to prioritise Sid as he reached school age.

“Right now, we need to find education for him and I can’t just leave that to Anna. That’s a big, big decision,” Gregg went on.

“I mean, all parents worry about the schools that children will go to. Ours is even more highlighted because of poor little Sid’s issues.”

How Twitter users have reacted

Social media users were quick to offer their thoughts to Gregg as they shared similar family experiences.

One parent wrote to him on Twitter: “Standing back from presenting to concentrate on this crucial time as a family absolutely the right decision.”

Another agreed: “Wishing your family well in finding suitable education for your son. It’s certainly not easy.”

“I agree wholeheartedly it isn’t easy, we all get frustrated,” shared someone else.

Meanwhile a fourth person tweeted: “With you all the way @GreggAWallace.”

With you all the way.

And a fifth added: “A bit sad to hear @GreggAWallace is stepping back from Inside The Factory but totally understandable as family always comes first.

“Good luck Gregg in whatever you do in the future.”

