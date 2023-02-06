Great Expectations on BBC One: First look at Olivia Colman as Miss Havisham

BBC One has released a tantalising first glimpse of Olivia Colman as Miss Havisham in the upcoming period drama Great Expectations.

The new pictures – and teaser trailer – also show Fionn Whitehead as Pip, and Shalom Brune-Franklin as Estella.

Peaky Blinders fans will be on tenterhooks waiting for Steven Knight’s forthcoming adaptation of the literary classic.

Here’s everything you need to know about Great Expectations starring Olivia Colman.

Olivia Colman plays Miss Havisham in Great Expectations

Actress Olivia Colman portrays one of the most famous literary characters of all time in the upcoming adaptation of Great Expectations.

Casting The Crown star as Miss Havisham was a spark of genius.

She’s brilliant at both comedy and dark dramas – see Flowers if you don’t believe us – and is perfect for the role of wealthy spinster.

Helena Bonham Carter, Gillian Anderson, and Charlotte Rampling have also played the gothic character.

Fans of the book, or any of the previous adaptations, will know that Miss Havisham is a character in the Charles Dickens novel Great Expectations.

Once jilted at the altar, she insists on wearing her wedding dress for the rest of her life.

She lives in a ruined mansion with her adopted daughter, Estella.

The tragic witch-like character schemes to have a young orphan called Pip fall in love with Estella, just so that Estella can “break his heart”.

In the BBC One pictures, Olivia Colman’s Miss Havisham has unbrushed, yellow teeth, and a crown of ornamental flowers.

Is there a trailer of Steven Knight’s Great Expectations?

The Beeb has just released a new teaser trailer for the BBC period drama, Great Expectations.

In it, an eerie Miss Havisham is seen standing alone in a resplendent room, with her back to the door.

We see a young Pip edge slowly towards her.

When she turns, she says to him: “Let me see you.

“What a prize creature we have fished from the river.”

In less than 20 seconds, Olivia Colman’s Miss Havisham has already sent shivers of unease down our spines.

Who else is in the cast of Great Expectations on BBC One?

As well as Olivia Colman’s Miss Havisham, Fionn Whitehead plays Pip.

Actor Fionn is perhaps best known for portraying Tommy in the 2017 film Dunkirk.

Shalom Brune-Franklin stars as Estella.

She recently played Jamie Dornan’s love interest in The Tourist, and is also known for portraying DC Chloe Bishop in Line of Duty.

BBC One has also announced that Top Boy actor Ashley Thomas will play Jaggers, This is England‘s Johnny Harris will portray Magwitch, and Adult Material actress Hayley Squires is Sara.

Silent Witness actor Owen McDonnell stars as Joe, Mr Selfridges’ Trystan Gravelle plays Compeyson, and the man with the voice of a thousand adverts Matt Berry plays Mr Pumblechuck.

Meanwhile, Rudi Dharmalingam – who played ill-fated James in The Split – stars as Wemmick.

Who wrote Great Expectations for BBC One?

Of course, Great Expectations is Charles Dickens’ very famous – and arguably his best – novel.

First published in 1860, the plot follows the tale of young orphan Pip.

Great Expectations follows the childhood and young adult years of the blacksmith’s apprentice in a country village.

However, when he suddenly comes into a large fortune from a mysterious benefactor, he moves to London where he enters high society.

Interweaved throughout the story is his infatuation with Miss Havisham’s adopted daughter Estella.

There have been many adaptations of the Dickens novel.

This time, Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight puts him own, even darker, spin on things.

Great Expectations is the second Dickens adaptation penned by Knight, following the hit limited series A Christmas Carol.

And we have high hopes!

Miss Havisham pictured with her adopted daughter Estella, played by Shalom Brune-Franklin (Credit: FX Networks/Miya Mizuno/BBC)

When will Great Expectations with Olivia Colman start on BBC One?

Great Expectations will air on BBC One and FX later in 2023.

The series will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the UK.

Cast and crew are currently filming in the south of England.

How many episodes will Great Expectations with Olivia Colman be?

Great Expectations will be six episodes.

Each episode will be an hour long.

Great Expectations will air on BBC One later in 2023.

