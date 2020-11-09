Great Canal Journeys starred Sheila Hancock and her pal Gyles Brandreth last night and Channel 4 viewers are comparing the actress to Wonder Woman.

During the first episode of the new series, aired yesterday (Sunday, November 8) evening, the two pals – who also feature alongside each other on Celebrity Gogglebox – took to the River Thames.

The new series of Great Canal Journeys sees Sheila Hancock and Gyles Brandreth set off on an epic narrowboat trip (Credit: Channel 4)

What happened with Sheila Hancock and Gyles Brandreth on Great Canal Journeys?

At the start of the programme, as Sheila and Gyles learned the ropes from the show’s star Timothy West, Sheila admitted she was “terrified” at the prospect of having to pilot a narrowboat.

But she tackled the challenge head on and quickly commandeered the boat with confidence.

Channel 4 viewers called Sheila Hancock a ‘rock star’ (Credit: Channel 4)

Read more: Gogglebox hit by Ofcom complaints as Pete is accused of homophobic jokes

At the end of the episode, as they came within the vicinity of Windsor Castle, Gyles told Sheila: “You, Sheila Hancock, are the Queen of the Thames.”

He treated her to a small orchestra, who played music as they floated along.

“My little present, at the end of our first trip,” Gyles said.

Gyles Brandreth and Sheila Hancock are such a tonic when they’re together.

On Twitter, viewers praised the duo, calling them a “tonic” to watch.

Others expressed their surprise at learning that Sheila is 87 years old, calling her a “rock star” and “Wonder Woman”.

Viewers loved having the Celebrity Gogglebox pals on their screens (Credit: Channel 4)

What did viewers say about the Gogglebox pals?

One tweeted: “#greatcanaljourneys Sheila Hancock rocks. She’s 87, a vegan and an environmentalist. Gyles is good fun too. What a weekend for a positive view of older people!”

Another wrote: “Watching the new #GreatCanalJourneys with Gyles Brandreth and Sheila Hancock on @Channel4, which is lovely. But wow, Sheila Hancock is a rock star. She’s 87 and vegan, passionate about the environment and captain of the canal boat. And a feminist. She’s just brilliant.”

A third said: “#greatcanaljourneys is as wonderful as ever. Anything with @GylesB1 and Sheila Hancock gets my vote. I cannot believe that Sheila is 87!”

#greatcanaljourneys Sheila Hancock rocks- she's 87, a vegan & an environmentalist. Gyles is good fun too. What a weekend for a positive view of older people! — Jacky 3.5%.😷🕷️Please wear a mask/keep your space (@alswifejacky) November 8, 2020

Watching the new #GreatCanalJourneys w Giles Brandreth & Sheila Hancock on @Channel4 which is lovely. But wow – Sheila Hancock is a rockstar. She’s 87 and vegan, passionate abt the environment and captain of the canal boat. And a feminist. She’s just brilliant. — Barbara Scully (@barbarascully) November 8, 2020

Sheila Hancock is 87 and learning to sail a canal boat for the first time, she’s a game old thing!! #greatcanaljourneys — Dan (@Westcountry_Dan) November 8, 2020

A fourth put: “Sheila Hancock is 87 and learning to [pilot] a canal boat for the first time, she’s a game old thing!! #greatcanaljourneys.”

“I hope I look like Sheila Hancock when I’m 87,” said a fifth viewer.

Read more: Ugly House to Lovely House: Viewers divided as they claim Colchester home is ‘ruined’

Another wrote: “Sheila Hancock is a blimmin’ Wonder Woman! #GreatCanalJourneys.”

“Gyles Brandreth and Sheila Hancock are such a tonic when they’re together,” said someone else. “#greatcanaljourneys is such a brilliant programme. Just what the doctor ordered.”

I hope I look like Sheila Hancock when I'm 87.#GreatCanalJourneys — matt castle (@M0THB0Y) November 8, 2020

Sheila Hancock is a blimmin Wonder Woman!! #GreatCanalJourneys — Bagpussbee 🐝 (@bagpussbee) November 8, 2020

Gyles Brandreth and Sheila Hancock are such a tonic when they're together. #greatcanaljourneys is such a brilliant programme. Just what the doctor ordered. @GylesB1 — Mark Coughlan (@mjc0ughl4n) November 9, 2020

What did you think of Great Canal Journeys? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.