Gogglebox has reportedly been hit by complaints after viewers accused Pete Sandiford of homophobic jokes.

The fan favourite wore a lacy bodysuit, heels and fishnets on the Halloween episode and joked that the outfit suggested he would be “getting [bleep] tonight”.

Many viewers posted messages on social media saying Pete was “hilarious”, but it seems not everybody was impressed.

The Sun reports that media watchdog Ofcom received complaints about “alleged homophobic comments”.

An Ofcom spokeswoman confirmed to the tabloid that complaints “were mainly about alleged homophobic comments and 2 complaints about Giles’ description of Bill Bailey as a ‘sex tourist'”.

Previous Gogglebox complaints

It isn’t the first time Gogglebox has come under fire of late.

In October, viewers said they were “traumatised” by a graphic scene on turkey insemination.

Ofcom received 16 complaints about the clip from Autumn At Jimmy’s Farm.

Michael family controversy

And the Michael family sparked controversy when they shared their views on the coronavirus pandemic in September.

The family were discussing the government’s rule of six when the comments were made.

Son Louis said: “As long as they’re not going clubbing and picking up 18 or 19 year olds and taking them back to [university] halls, things will be fine.

“It seems crazy that they were putting out all of these schemes like Eat Out To Help Out and trying basically to get everyone back to normal, and now they’re blaming young people.”

Sister Alex chimed in: “It just seems backwards to me because if there’s small group of people who are at risk of dying, then it should be them self-isolating – not the large group of young people.”

She later said people should be given a “choice” regarding how they want to respond to the coronavirus figures.

Entertainment Daily has contacted Ofcom and Channel 4 for comment.

