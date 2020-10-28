The Great British Bake Off viewers were fuming last night as Mark Lutton was kicked off the show.

At the end of Tuesday (October 27) evening’s episode, the GBBO judges decided to send Mark home.

Mark is the latest to leave The Great British Bake Off (Credit: Channel 4)

What happened in last night’s episode of The Great British Bake Off?

In Japanese Week, the hopefuls had to whip up dishes including steamed buns and cakes inspired by Japan’s culture of cuteness, or kawaii.

For his showstopper, Mark created an ‘Avo Baby’ cake.

“They are cute,” Paul Hollywood said. “A little bit scruffy, but cute.”

His Japanese Week Showstopper was an ‘Avo Baby’ cake (Credit: Channel 4)

Prue Leith commented: “It’s witty, it’s charming, just got to taste good now.”

Unfortunately, the judges said the cake was “very dry” with Paul even calling part of it “inedible”.

“The cake’s very dry,” he said. “The oil from the avocado should have kept it silky smooth.

“It’s cruel to say, it’s inedible. It’s getting that way.”

Judge Paul Hollywood branded it ‘inedible’ (Credit: Channel 4)

Laura, meanwhile, created an upside down pineapple cake for her showstopper.

The judges again praised how cute it looked, although Prue admitted she wished it looked a bit more like a pineapple.

Paul said: “It’s a it bit uneven inside, it’s an indication that it has concertinaed. The weight of the fondant and everything on top has pushed the ones at the bottom. Tastes amazing though!”

Later, Mark was sent home and the Star Baker award went to Lottie.

Lottie, meanwhile, was this week’s Star Baker (Credit: Channel 4)

How did GBBO viewers react to Mark Lutton’s elimination?

A number of viewers watching at home branded the decision to boot Mark a ‘travesty’ – and said they thought Laura should have gone home instead.

On Twitter, viewers said they thought Mark should have stayed.

One said: “Lads. Mark was robbed. Get Laura out of there! #gbbo #JusticeForMark.”

Another tweeted, with broken heart emojis: “Laura failed 2/3 and Mark failed 1/3!?”

A third said: “So pleased for Lottie but furious they sent Mark home. Laura should have gone #GBBO.”

A fourth put: “Travesty that Mark L has gone home. Shoulda been Laura! #GBBO.”

However, some viewers felt the decision was right, with some saying they thought Lottie and Laura would both make it to the final.

“Episode six conclusion: well done Lottie, well saved Laura and we’ll miss you Mark #GBBO,” one tweeted.

“Oh no, Mark L,” said another, using a crying-face emoji. “Going to stop liking people on here, they keep going home. Made up for Lottie and Laura, though.”

Someone else wrote on Twitter: “Gutted about Mark. Lottie/Laura to win now #GBBO.”

