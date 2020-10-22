Great British Bake Off has been hit by more Ofcom complaints after Matt Lucas made a series of innuendos.

The Channel 4 show recently received criticism after Paul Hollywood stated rainbow-coloured bagels represent the NHS.

People took issue with him failing to mention the significance of the rainbow flag in the LGBTQ+ community.

Great British Bake Off has received more complaints (Credit: Channel 4)

Great British Bake Off sparks more complaints

Now, according to The Sun, Little Britain star Matt left viewers complaining over his cheeky comments.

He made a quip to contestant Linda Rayfield as she struggled to increase the size of her dough.

Read more: Great British Bake Off: Paul Hollywood sparks Ofcom complaints as he says rainbow bagels ‘represent the NHS’

The comedian told her: “Maybe if you stroke it it will get a bit bigger.”

Linda replied: “It might do, generally works.”

Matt made the joke to Linda on Bake Off (Credit: Channel 4)

In addition, Matt later joked that fellow judge Prue Leith had a “Pruegasm” after tasting contestant Hermine’s chocolate cake.

Matt joked: “So we call it a Pruegasm.”

Maybe if you stroke it it will get a bit bigger.

Many viewers were amused by Matt’s remarks, however, some people weren’t impressed.

After watching the show, 15 viewers complained to the TV watchdog over the innuendos, The Sun reports.

Meanwhile, viewers also shared their outrage on Twitter.

Viewers were divided over Matt’s jokes (Credit: Channel 4)

What did Bake Off viewers say?

One person said: “Matt Lucas is disgusting. I am so tired of him making sexual jokes out of everything!”

Another added: “Why do they need to have Matt Lucas and Noel Fielding on the show?

“They literally do nothing apart waste time with their poor jokes and cringy acting.”

Ent Daily has contacted reps for Bake Off for comment.

“I’m still a bit in shock”

Here’s how Laura rose to the top in Pastry Week. #GBBO pic.twitter.com/K6XrIFAcol — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) October 20, 2020

However, many viewers love having Matt on the show as a new judge this series.

One person said: “Finally into latest season of #GBBO and must say the addition of host @RealMattLucas is so refreshing…. Such great energy.”

Another wrote: “Catching up with #GBBO. Can we start a petition to get @RealMattLucas on television more often!?”

A third tweeted: “I’m loving Matt Lucas, he’s hilarious.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.