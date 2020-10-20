Who went on Bake Off this Week? Viewers gutted as one of their ‘faves’ goes home

Somehow we’re already halfway through this year’s series of The Great British Bake Off and the latest episode saw the contestants take on Pastry Week.

Bake Off judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith were taking no prisoners as they set some pretty difficult challenges, but as always, the bakers gave it their best shot.

Pastry took centre stage in this week’s episode of Great British Bake Off (Channel 4)

What happened on Bake Off this week?

Unsurprisingly, the contestants were tasked with making pasties during Pastry Week – but they were far from traditional.

Hosts Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas informed the bakers that they could be adventurous when it comes to their filling and appearance – as long as they were crimped and all the same size.

This led to some pasties being filled with fish and other fillings never seen in a traditional Cornish pasty, leaving viewers with an odd taste in their mouths.

This week’s technical challenge was to make eclairs (Channel 4)

Many fans of the Channel 4 show accused the contestants of making samosas – in particular Linda, who forgot to crimp her creations and even shaped them like the popular Indian snack.

The technical challenge proved to be just as tricky as the group were asked to make three raspberry and three salted caramel eclairs with “perfect piping”.

What happened during the showstopper challenge?

However, the baker’s pastry skills were seriously put to the test in the showstopper challenge as they were told their cake had to come complete with a pastry cage.

While of the contestants managed to keep their cages sturdy, others fell at the final hurdle and it was a mixed bag of reviews from the judges – but Laura certainly impressed them with hers.

Laura was named Star Baker this week (Channel 4)

Who went home on this week’s Bake Off?

Bake Off viewers were gutted when they realised that Linda was the one leaving the competition.

Despite declaring that pastry week would be her week, sadly she didn’t rise to the occasion – in all three challenges.

Read more: Bake Off viewers fuming as contestants make ‘illegal’ pasties during pastry week

Not only did Paul describe her pasties as “samosas”, she appeared to make churros instead of eclairs and the presentation of her showstopper creation just wasn’t enough to see her through to the next round.

Upon hearing her fate, Linda said: “I can’t really be sad, I’ve ben like a child at Disneyland really.

Sadly Linda was eliminated from the competition this week (Channel 4)

“It’s been amazing, one of the highlights of my life.

“I know I can bake, I just haven’t done enough but I am so proud of myself,” she added.

Viewers were just as sad to see Linda go, with one fan tweeting: “My fave went home. What an absolute joy of a person! #GBBO.”

A second person added: “Petition for Linda to get her own tv show. The woman is happiness personified #gbbo.”

My fave went home 😭. What an absolute joy of a person! #GBBO — Ava Eldred (@ava_eldred) October 20, 2020

Petition for Linda to get her own tv show. The woman is happiness personified #gbbo — Becky (@best_Biz95) October 20, 2020

Meanwhile, Laura was named Star Baker this week after impressing Paul and Prue with all of her pastry attempts.

“I’m still a bit in shock, like did that actually just happen?” Laura said of her victory.

Judge Paul added: “When it came to the showstopper, I thought Laura smashed it out of the park. It was well deserved.”

GBBO continues on Tuesday (October 27) at 8pm on Channel 4

Are you enjoying the series so far? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of GBBO.