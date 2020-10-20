The Cornish pasty caused dismay among Great British Bake Off viewers who weren’t happy with the interpretations during pastry week.

On Tuesday night’s show (October 20) the remaining bakers had to make eight identical pasties of any shape. And they could be adventurous with the filling!

Although judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith were impressed with some of the finished products, some viewers were less than impressed.

GBBO viewers felt that some of the pasties were more like samosas (Credit: Channel 4)

What did GBBO viewers say?

Taking to Twitter, some viewers fumed that some of the contestants’ creations simply were not pasties. They were compared to samosas, due to fish and potato fillings.

“Surely if the brief is to make a Cornish pasty, it should be a Cornish pasty, not a samosa,” one person posted.

A second viewer added: “#GBBO a samosa style pasty is just a samosa,” while a third person tweeted: “A samosa is not a pastie.”

A fourth person went a step further and posted: “Fish in a pasty. Should be illegal.”

What did Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith think of the pasties?

Bake Off judges Paul and Prue were certainly impressed with most of the pasties. Hermione and Mark got particularly positive comments.

However, the experts even ended up using the word “samosa” themselves as they inspected Linda’s creation.

Sadly, Linda forgot to crimp the edges so her delicious bakes didn’t resemble a pasty at all. They were even triangular shaped – just like samosas.

Bake Off contestant Linda appeared to be struggle in pastry week (Credit: Channel 4)

What was the technical challenge in Pastry Week?

After having a go at making pasties, the remaining contestants faced a pretty tricky technical challenge.

Set by 80-year-old Prue, the bakers learned they had to make three raspberry and three salted caramel eclairs with “perfect piping”.

Once again, Linda dominated conversation on Twitter as she appeared to make churros instead of eclairs.

GBBO continues on Tuesday (October 27) at 8pm on Channel 4.

