Gordon Ramsay is back on our screens tonight (July 8) with foodie travel show Uncharted.

Celebrated chef Gordon has been at the top of his game for decades, with restaurants, books and TV shows under his belt.

But is he the richest chef in the world? Read on and we’ll let you know!

The TV chef stars in Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted on Channel 4 tonight (Credit: Splashnews)

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted – what’s it about?

The British chef is back on TV tonight with Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted on Channel 4.

In the series, Gordon serves us an in-depth look at flavours, cuisines and cultures from across the world.

It’s a National Geographic show and three series have been made.

The first episode of season one airs on Channel 4 at 10pm tonight (July 8).

It’ll see Gordon journey to some of the most incredible and remote locations on earth in search of culinary inspiration, epic adventures and cultural experiences he will never forget.

The first episode finds him in Peru, where he samples fried worms and guinea pig.

So is he the richest chef in the world?

Gordon currently holds the title of the third richest chef in the world.

It almost didn’t happen for him at all considering his first passion was for football.

He even had a trial with the Rangers at the age of 15.

However, numerous injuries while he trained as a teenager meant he had to give up on his dream.

During his career, he’s been awarded 16 Michelin stars and currently holds seven of them.

He first rose to fame on the 1998 series Boiling Point.

Gordon became known for his fiery temper and a feisty attitude and has carved out a career for himself on TV.

His TV shows, books and sponsorship deals have made Gordon a tidy little nest egg.

The BBC star has managed to amass a net worth of approximately $200 million.

However, the accolade of the world’s richest chef actually goes to Alan Wong.

He’s a chef and restaurateur who’s known as one of the 12 co-founders of Hawaii Regional Cuisine.

Alan is worth a whopping $1.1 billion – beat that Gordon!

The chef married wife Tana in 1996 (Credit: Splashnews)

Gordon Ramsay: Who is the chef’s dad?

Gordon Ramsay’s dad is Gordon Ramsay Sr.

The TV chef has opened up about his father a few times, reliving his turbulent childhood.

Gordon Sr suffered from alcoholism and, as a result, it impacted his son’s upbringing.

“Every time he got violent any present that my brother, sisters or I had given mum would be smashed. Simply because he knew it belonged to her,” he said in his autobiography.

“There were instances when the police were called to take him away. Mum was taken to the hospital while us kids were taken to a children’s home.”

Who is Gordon Ramsay’s wife and what does she do?

When Gordon grew up, he made sure not to make the same mistakes as his dad.

As a result, Gordon is now in a loving marriage with 46-year-old Tana. The couple tied the knot in 1996.

The couple have five kids – Megan, 23, twins Holly and Jack, 21, Tilly, 19, and Oscar, two.

Gordon and Tana both share the same passion for cooking.

Just like her husband, Tana has written her own cookbooks and has also appeared on a handful of cookery shows.

In 2010, she also appeared on Dancing on Ice paired with pro skater Stuart Widdall. However, she ended up being voted out after just four weeks.

