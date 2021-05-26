Gordon Ramsay has broken his silence after daughter Holly courageously opened up about suffering from two sexual assaults and subsequent PTSD.

The 54-year-old responded after 24-year-old Holly told her harrowing story on a podcast.

As she thanked her family for their love and support, the dad-of-five took to Instagram to pay tribute to his daughter.

Gordon and daughter Holly (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did the daughter of Gordon Ramsay reveal?

Speaking to the 21 & Over podcast, Holly said: “I went to university, studied fashion design, and I loved it.

“But by the second half of the first year I was being affected by my PTSD and I had no idea that this was happening.

“I was going out a lot, missing class because I’d been out. I wasn’t enjoying myself at all… [I] was struggling a lot.

“The PTSD was a result of two sexual assaults when I was 18. I didn’t tell anyone about it until a year afterwards.

“I just buried it in a box in the back of my mind.”

Holly courageously opened up about her ordeal (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

How did Gordon respond?

She went on to say that her mental health deteriorated to a point where she had to spend three months at the Nightingale Hospital in London.

After she told her story, Gordon took to Instagram to pay tribute to Holly.

“So proud of you Holls x” he said.

How did Holly thank her family?

Holly also shared the podcast on her Instagram feed.

Sharing an image of the podcast, Holly – who now helps to run social media for her dad’s restaurants and attends fashion college – said: “I hope by listening, we can continue to break the stigma surrounding our mental health.

“Asking for help is not only the bravest thing you can do, but it is also your first step to reaching a happier & healthier you.

“Lastly thank you to Dad, Mum, Meg, Jack, Tilly & Oscar – you’ve been the greatest unconditional support for me, I love you x.”