Gordon Ramsay ‘pays upset couple’s wedding costs’ after ‘gatecrashing’ with film crew

A couple have accused Gordon Ramsay of ‘ruining’ their wedding day by ‘gatecrashing’ their beach nuptials.

The celebrity chef was filming his new show the same day newlyweds Charlie and Laura Willis got married.

Charlie, 35, and 29-year-old Laura had forked out £1300 for an intimate ceremony on Cornwall beauty spot Lusty Glaze.

Gordon Ramsay has reportedly reimbursed the couple for their wedding costs (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The ceremony was meant to be a private and intimate affair, however, Gordon, 54, was there on the day.

They claim that not only did Gordon ruin their pictures, but their £50-a-head meal was “cheap and nasty,” because he was using the kitchen.

Gordon was present with a crew from his production company Studio Ramsay filming for new show Future Food Stars.

Plumbers merchant Charlie told The Sun: “The whole thing was a complete kitchen nightmare. We had both worked so hard to save for that day and we felt like extras on a gameshow.”

Gordon was filming his new show on the beach (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Gordan Ramsay foots the bill

As a goodwill gesture the production company have now paid for Charlie and healthcare assistant Laura’s big day.

Studio Ramsay producer Sharon Powers penned a letter to the unhappy couple in which she extended a further apology.

She wrote: “Dear Mr and Mrs Willis, I am writing to apologise for the upset our filming caused you on your wedding day at Lusty Glaze beach.

“I am mortified that we affected your special day and I can assure you that it was never our intention to upset you or your guests.

“As you are aware, we have now paid for your wedding in full. Which I hope goes some way towards making amends. And acknowledging how sorry I am that your special day was affected, albeit unintentionally, by us.”

Lusty Glaze also issued a statement to Metro, and said “the production company has reimbursed the cost of venue hire to the couple as a goodwill gesture”.

Meanwhile, on Twitter, Gordon wrote alongside an article which said he ‘gatecrashed’ the wedding: “Must’ve missed the part where my crew and I ruined the wedding…

“Congrats on a beautiful marriage… if you fancy a night at @savoygrill it’s on me… I’ll try to not ruin it.”

Entertainment Daily! has contacted Gordon’s representatives for a comment.

