Gordon Ramsay hit back at a viewer of his new show, Future Food Stars, last night (Thursday, April 7) after he was accused of being “ruthless”.

The 55-year-old was pretty ruthless in his reply too – and his fans were loving it!

The second episode of Gordon’s new show was on last night (Credit: BBC)

What happened on Future Food Stars last night?

Last night saw the second episode of Gordon‘s new show, Future Food Stars, air.

During the episode, Gordon challenged the remaining 11 contestants to learn traditional salmon smoking techniques.

Elsewhere in the episode, the contestants had to forage for ingredients and cook over open fires in the great outdoors.

Read more: Holly Willoughby’s ‘feud’ with TV legend: ‘She feels uncomfortable around him’

At the end of every episode, Gordon then has to get rid of one contestant from the competition in scenes very reminiscent of The Apprentice.

This week saw Jen Wright leave the show after her team failed to impress in the Forest Feast challenge.

However, Gordon eliminates a contestant in front of all the other contestants. This is a move that has been described as “ruthless” by one viewer.

Jen was the latest contestant to be booted off the show (Credit: BBC)

Following Jen’s exit from the show, one viewer tweeted about Gordon and the show’s “ruthless” elimination style.

“I love how @GordonRamsay ‘sacks’ someone in front of all of them, ruthless,” they tweeted.

They probably didn’t expect the man himself to respond, but he did!

Gordon quote-tweeted the viewer’s tweet, simply writing: “Business is ruthless!”

And it seems that plenty of the 55-year-0ld’s 7.5 million followers couldn’t help but agree with him!

Gordon’s followers agreed with him (Credit: BBC)

The vast majority of those replying to Gordon’s tweet were in agreement with the chef – though some thought he’d sacked the wrong person.

“Tell me about it. What a bloody struggle,” one agreed.

“It’s not personal, it’s business! Grow a pair!” another viewer tweeted.

Read more: MAFS Australia: Olivia loses job over Married At First Sight photo scandal

“Business is business, if you don’t make the cut then bye… simple as,” a third said.

“Thought you made the wrong choice though,” another wrote.

This was a common complaint from viewers, who believed that either Bola or Asher should have left.

“That was shocking from Gordon. How Bola or Asher didn’t go is insane,” one viewer tweeted. “Bola to go! She was a menace!” another declared.

Gordon Ramsay’s Future Food Stars continues Thursday, April 14 at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.