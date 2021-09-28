Gordon, Gino and Fred Go Greek began last night on ITV (Monday September 27) and viewers were beside themselves with joy at the boys’ return.

So much so, many took to Twitter to express their delight.

One viewer echoed the thoughts of many, hailing the show “the best thing on TV”.

The boys were back! (Credit: ITV)

What happened on Gordon, Gino and Fred Go Greek last night?

Gordon Ramsay, Gino D’Acampo and Fred Sirieix were reunited for episode one of their new road trip series, and this time they island-hopped their way around the likes of Crete, Mykonos and Santorini.

Along the way – as per usual – they got up to all sorts of high-jinks.

Diving for lobster off the island of Crete, pastry-making, rubbing mud into each other in the hot springs of Santorini, and making sausages in Mykonos all delighted viewers.

Furthermore, there was much hilarity to be had.

And viewers lapped it up.

Gordon, Gino and Fred Go Greek on ITV

As the viewers took to Twitter, the overwhelming sentiment was that Gordon, Gino and Fred’s sun-kissed adventure was exactly what was needed.

“#GordonGinoandFred. This IS the best program on tv,” one exclaimed.

Another said: “#GordonGinoandFred just what we need right now!!!! Thank you for some much needed giggles.”

A third wrote: “The combination of @GordonRamsay @Ginofantastico and @fredsirieix1 is TV gold… just the tonic we all need. Love these shows #GordonGinoandFred.”

And finally, a fourth said: “#GordonGinoandFred make me soo happy [cry-laugh emoji] exactly what you need on a cold and miserable Monday night.”

Gordon, Gino and Fred Go Greek returns next week for more fun (Credit: ITV)

What’s happening next week?

Next week, Gordon, Gino and Fred take to their vintage VW camper van to explore the historic city of Athens.

We’re promised truffle hunting, beekeeping, liquid salad cocktails and a visit to an organic vineyard.

However, as Gino said on Twitter after the first episode aired: “Grazie for all the amazing comments on the show tonight…

“See you next week! #GordonGinoandFred GDx.”

So what’s the bad news?

Next week is the final episode of Go Greek. Yes, two episodes is all we get.

Why such a measly serving after the amount of time we were kept waiting, who knows.

And there’s no confirmation on when we can see series four yet either.

Series one was three episodes and series four was four episodes so we were hoping for more!

We’ll just have to watch the old series until the new one lands at some point next year.