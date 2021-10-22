Good Morning Britain today
TV

GMB: MP accused of ‘laughing’ during COVID debate as viewers note ‘people are dying’

Gillian Keegan appeared on GMB earlier today

By Rebecca Calderwood

Good Morning Britain viewers were left angered today (October 22), as Health & Care Minister Gillian Keegan appeared on the show.

As she spoke with Adil Ray and Kate Garraway, the group went on to discuss whether face masks should be worn in the House of Commons.

It came after Jacob Rees-Mogg claimed Tories didn’t need to wear them as they “know each other”.

Gillian Keegan appeared on Good Morning Britain today (Credit: ITV)

Earlier today, Adil quizzed Gillian over whether MPs should lead the way in Parliament.

The presenter asked: “Why were you wearing a mask in the House of Commons, if you feel that it’s not actually necessary?”

The programme then showed a photo of Gillian wearing a mask in the Commons.

The Minister smiled and replied: “I’ve actually got a cough. I don’t know if you’ve noticed, but if you cough anywhere everybody looks at you.

“I’m wearing a mask…”

Adil interrupted: “So you’re wearing a mask not because of COVID, but you’ve got a cough and you don’t want it to look like COVID?

GMB viewers accused Gillian of ‘laughing’ (Credit: ITV)

“That’s a new one.”

She replied: “Honestly, I think we’ve all changed our behaviours. We all know what to do and we all know when a mask is helpful.”

The show then went on to play Mr Rees-Mogg’s comment about masks in the workplace.

Gillian was seen smiling after the clip was shown.

And the interview rankled with some viewers at home.

Many accused Gillian of “laughing” throughout the debate.

How did GMB viewers react?

Taking to Twitter, one said: “Why is she grinning???”

Another said: “THAT rictus grin irritated the hell out of me! That – & Keegan has verbal diarrhoea. She said it was her first appearance – let’s hope it’s her last!”

A third wrote: “#GMB #Wearamask! GK it is not a laughing matter! Tell your mates this is for real 139.1K dead. It’s dead serious!”

A fourth tweeted: “Gillian Keegan laughing is sickening #GMB.”

Why is she grinning?

In addition, a fifth shared: “Why is she looking like she is laughing #GMB.”

“What is wrong with that woman on @GMB treating COVID like a joke FFS,” a sixth posted, while another said: “Pathetic isn’t it.”

However, another viewer hit out at Adil and Kate’s presenting style.

They shared: “Really cheap shot at the end. Fire the usual negative statement at the end and don’t give time for an answer. Time for a complete change of presenters!”

ED! has contacted Gillian’s office for comment on this story.

