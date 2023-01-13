Ben Shephard and Kate Garraway on Good Morning Britain today
Good Morning Britain today: Ben Shephard pokes fun at Kate Garraway’s appearance

She wore a green striped dress and statement glasses

By Gabrielle Rockson

Good Morning Britain host Ben Shephard took to social media today (January 13) to gently rib his co-star Kate Garraway.

Ben shared a photo of himself and Kate before the show went live.

The picture showed both presenters sporting glasses, leading Ben to joke: “Morning from the Two Ronnies!”

He then added two glasses emojis.

Displaying a smile, Ben, 48, looked great as he wore a navy blue suit with a striped green and blue tie.

Kate, 55, also looked gorgeous in a stunning bright green dress.

However, he wasn’t done with poking fun out of Kate there, as viewers soon found out…

Good Morning Britain today: Fans deliver their verdict on Kate’s glasses

Taking to the comments section of Ben’s post, many Good Morning Britain fans gushed about how wonderful the pair looked.

One person said: “Both gorgeous!”

A second wrote: “Love it you’re the dream team on GMB. Have a lovely weekend, Ben xxx.”

“Ohhh you both look lovely,” another added.

And a fourth user commented: “Cute picture.”

Charlotte Hawkins laughing on Good Morning Britain
Charlotte sported a stripy dress while presenting on GMB (Credit: ITV)

Charlotte Hawkins joins in the fun

Ben and Kate were clearly in good spirits as they spoke about the fashion choices of the ladies on the show today.

Having to look at that dress, their eyes are hurting too.

Their fellow presenter Charlotte Hawkins, who wore a a blue, navy and orange striped dress, first said: “Some people are saying I’ve come dressed as the set today because I’ve got the blue and the orange stripes going on.”

To which Ben replied: “On brand, very on brand”.

Ben Shephard and Kate Garraway on Good Morning Britain
Kate explained that she wore a bright green dress so she could see herself (Credit: ITV)

Speaking to Kate, who was wearing a bright green striped dress, Ben then said: “As someone pointed out, no wonder your eyes are hurting.

“Having to look at that dress, their eyes are hurting too,” he giggled.

Kate had previously said in the show that she needed to wear glasses.

Responding to Ben, she said: “Sorry everyone. It’s only something this bright I can spot myself in. I need to be luminous.”

Read More: How old is Ben Shephard? GMB viewers discover real age and admit to ‘fancying’ him

YouTube video player

