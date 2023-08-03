Meghan Markle / Ranvir Singh on Good Morning Britain
TV

Ranvir Singh under fire from GMB viewers over ‘snide’ Harry and Meghan remarks: ‘Unpleasant and unprofessional’

Ouch...

By Robert Emlyn Slater

Good Morning Britain host Ranvir Singh has come under fire today (Thursday, August 3) over “snide” remarks she made about Prince Harry and Meghan.

Viewers branded the 45-year-old “unpleasant and unprofessional” for her comments this morning.

Prince Harry and Meghan
Harry and Meghan have released a new video (Credit: Youth Power Fund / YouTube)

What did Good Morning Britain host Ranvir Singh say about Harry and Meghan?

Today saw Ranvir and Ben Shephard discuss Harry and Meghan’s new anti-bullying video. The royal couple is helping fund online safety projects for young people.

They released a video yesterday showing them personally phoning some of the groups and charities who are contributing to the funding of the project.

As the segment came to an end, Marverine Cole said: “I think it’s really nice to see that they are back doing what they like to do, which is appreciating and supporting young people.”

Ranvir Singh and Ben Shephard on Good Morning Britain
Ranvir’s quip tickled Ben (Credit: ITV)

Ranvir Singh makes sly dig at Harry and Meghan

It was at this point that Ranvir made her little dig at the royal couple.

“Good PR, is that what you mean, sorry?” Ranvir then quipped. “Is that what you meant with that code?”

“Cynic over here,” Ben joked.  “It’s lucky there was a camera there [for the video],” Ranvir then said. “I just don’t know how that happened.”

Smirking, Ben then continued with the news.

Ben Shephard and Ranvir Singh on GMB
Ranvir’s comment came under fire (Credit: ITV)

Good Morning Britain viewers slam Ranvir

However, viewers weren’t happy with Ranvir’s comments. Many took to Twitter to slam the host.

“Shut up Ranvir, Harry & Meghan do a nice thing, and people like you still criticise them. They can’t win,” one viewer fumed.

“Were the comments about Harry and Megan really necessary? Give it a rest,” another said. “How can someone like #GMB‘s Ranvir Singh hold on to their job in such a position of responsibility with nasty views that encourage cyberbullying?” a third wrote. 

Ranvir was unpleasant and unprofessional about a perfectly good cause, is it because hating Harry and Meghan has become #GMB sport?” another fumed.

However, not everyone was against Ranvir. “Love Ranvir,” one viewer tweeted. 

Read more: ‘Plus-size moaners’ blasted as GMB debate about bigger people paying more for larger seats gets fiery

GMB airs on weekdays from 6am on ITV1 and ITVX.

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Surprise Young Tech Leaders With Phone Call

