Good Morning Britain: Nicky Clarke charging extra for PPE and viewers aren't impressed

Good Morning Britain interviewed Nicky Clarke today and the celebrity hairdresser angered viewers by revealing he is charging extra for PPE at his salons.

The topic up for discussion was whether businesses charging extra as a result of COVID-19 is fair.

Spa owner Tru Powell was against the idea and told Thursday's GMB hosts Adil Ray and Charlotte Hawkins, he wouldn't be imposing charges on his clients.

Businesses are putting up costs to cover PPE charges (Credit: ITV)

Read more: GMB fans not impressed with stand-in host Adil Ray

Good Morning Britain discusses COVID-19 charges

"I understand the challenges that all businesses face," he said. "I also understand we need to get the economy back up and running, but I don't think the cost for the customer should bear the brunt of that."

He continued: "I absolutely think it should be landed at the government's door and they need to suport businesses. If we as businesses have paid out on PPE then actually the government need to be issuing PPE grants, they need to reduce the distancing rules because that would affect a lot of businesses."

He also added that the customer was already "inconvenienced enough" without adding this extra pressure.

"With our salon, we no longer can have walk-ins, the customers have to make appointments, they have to pay deposits, another inconvenience for them. When they get to our salon their temperature is tested, another inconveience. When they have to sanitise their hands, they're treated by staff members with PPE on which causes a disconnect in some way and then after all those inconveniences we're then saying 'well actually we also want to charge another £5 for the services'.

"At some point we need to treat customers how we expect to be treated. I am a business owner and I understand the struggle, but I'm also a customer and it doesn't sit right with me, so I wouldn't impose that on my customers."

Hairdresser Nicky Clarke feels COVID-19 charges are fair (Credit: ITV)

Nicky Clarke tells Good Morning Britain his point of view

Nicky then stated his case, and although he agreed with Tru, he felt uncomfortable with it, he believes it's was the right thing to do.

"I think there are times when it didn't necessarily sit right with me at the beginning," Nicky said.

"But this was always a trial in a sense, we don't want to be doing it, but not one person has said anything at all. Nobody actually thinks it's unfair.

"So, I totally get when Tru says he's a customer as well. I don't want to be doing these charges, but these are strange circumstances, unprecedented circumstances, so I think as long as it is a nominal charge, and you're not charging more for your services, I think from that point of view I have to agree some form of charge needs to be there in order for all of these businesses to survive."

He also challenged the fact that he runs a 'high end' business and therefore should not need to implement these charges.

"It's very much the case people always think the higher end businesses are rolling in it. We all run relatively close to the wind and having a massive reduction in the people we are doing puts a real strain on our business, on all businesses."

Some businesses are charging extra due to COVID-19 (Credit: ITV)

Whose side were Good Morning Britain viewers on?

However, those watching at home were not at all convinced by Nicky's argument and immediately called him out on Twitter.

I think having millionaire hairdresser Nicky Clarke to comment is probably not relevant , why not invite a local hairdresser who is genuinely struggling on to discuss financial hardship #gmb — Lisa Dominic (@LisaDominic) July 16, 2020

Nicky Clarke charges £280 for 3/4 head of foils yet wants more for PPE. My hairdresser charges £65 but hasn't charged any extra for her PPE. #GMB — Sara (@Mabel_Mouse_) July 16, 2020

Nicky Clarke is not exactly broke, his instagram photos are always showing him jetting off on luxury hoils. Yet he wants to hike up prices?! Pfft. 🙄 #BYEFELICIA #gmb — Hope (@amoola_83) July 16, 2020

Because people like Nicky Clarke are greedy they don’t want to get rid of that nice car or curb their lifestyles all this because they have had to buy visors and masks and gloves🥴 #gmb — Jordi🚮™️ (@Jordan7Hatton) July 16, 2020

It’s expensive enough having a cut and colour on an average day, let alone being charged more. 🤦🏻‍♀️ #gmb — Hope (@amoola_83) July 16, 2020

Oh Nikki Clarke , don't pretend you're hard up. If small salons aren't passing the cost on to customers then you can suck it up too. Stop being greedy #GMB — Sara (@Mabel_Mouse_) July 16, 2020

The rich getting richer, shame on you Nicky Clarke #GMB https://t.co/otIqx5KSRa — Kim Deakin (@KDEAKIN) July 16, 2020

Nicky Clarke: we would never hike up our prices Also Nicky Clarke: but we are charging every customer an extra fiver for ‘ PPE’ Right ok Nicky 👌 #GMB — L (@Iseeyou0_0too) July 16, 2020

Did anyone agree with Nicky Clarke?

There was one voice who agreed with Nicky's point of view.

They said you should get charged as keeping everyone safe is mandatory.

Yes ppl should get charded for an appointment at a salon. Y'all who think different dont know how much ppe in salons and products in general are. keeping eveeyone safe is mandatory and important. #GMB — Rosey ⁷ ⟭⟬ {ia taking a break} (@lgbtjooyoung) July 16, 2020

Good Morning Britain continues weekdays at 6am on ITV.

Do you think Nicky's right to charge for PPE? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.