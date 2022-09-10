Gogglebox viewers all making same point as series returns after Queen’s death

Gogglebox returned to Channel 4 for a 20th series last night (Friday, September 9). And many viewers were saying the same thing on social media in the wake of the death of the Queen.

Friday night’s first episode of the new Gogglebox series aired for 45 minutes. Some confused fans pondered why the show might have had segments removed.

However, no scenes were cut. Instead the show aired without adverts, which makes up the usual running time of an hour.

And so, many other viewers were grateful to see Gogglebox back on TV and thanked Channel 4 and producers for bringing smiles to their faces.

The Queen passed away on Thursday aged 96 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Channel 4 statement

Programming was suspended on Channel 4 on Thursday (September 8) following the confirmation of the Queen’s death. Instead extended news coverage aired.

However, by yesterday evening, Channel 4 told viewers the original schedule had been updated.

“Please refer to your EPG for up-to-date guidance,” a tweet read.

Gogglebox is a much loved national institution.

Regarding Gogglebox specifically, a statement said: “Channel 4 has made significant changes to our schedule, including added extended news coverage, to ensure that Channel 4 is respectful following the news from Buckingham Palace about the death of Her Majesty The Queen.

“Channel 4 exists to offer viewers an alternative and that is particularly important at times like this. Gogglebox is a much loved national institution and it will air as planned tonight bringing a valuable sense of continuity for many of our viewers.”

Gogglebox fans saw Georgia introduce her new baby Hugh to friend Abbie (Credit: Channel4.com)

Viewers’ reaction to new series of Gogglebox

Following 24 hours of interruption to the usual TV schedules, many viewers were glad to watch programming to take their minds off current affairs.

One observer tweeted after the show: “Thank you @Channel4 for putting on #Gogglebox. We all needed that laugh as a break to all of the sad news we’ve had this last 24 hours.”

Another person echoed that thought: “Not trying to be disrespectful in any way but thank you @Channel4 for giving us this week’s episode of #Gogglebox. Achance for the nation to take their minds off the events of the last 24 hours for at least a little while.”

And a third person put it: “Thank you Gogglebox for providing respite from the black ties.”

Show faves the Siddiquis were back on the sofa (Credit: Channel4.com)

‘Are adverts considered more disrespectful?’

Meanwhile someone else pondered why ads were cut, rather than programming.

“Why are @Channel4 showing programmes but no adverts?” they tweeted.

“I mean, I’m all in favour but it’s just a bit odd. Are adverts considered more disrespectful than Gogglebox and First Dates?

“And does everything just end 15 minutes early? Does the whole evening end early?”

Someone else asked: “Can #Gogglebox drop adverts forever? It’s so much more pleasurable to watch.”

And another person agreed: “Loving this no advert thing! Could get used to it. HATE ADVERTS. Well done Gogglebox for staying on TV. Normality has to continue and not everyone is into the royal fam #Gogglebox.”

Read more: Gogglebox’s Izzi Warner shares rare picture of her two children as she enjoys family holiday

Gogglebox next airs on Friday September 16 on Channel 4 at 9pm.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.