Gogglebox’s Izzi Warner shares rare picture of her two children as she enjoys family holiday

Gogglebox star Izzi Warner has melted fans’ hearts with a cute family photograph.

Izzi, 29, has recently returned from Portugal and has given a sneak peek of her trip on social media.

In a new snap, the TV critic can be seen posing proudly with her son Bobby, five, and two-year-old daughter Bessie.

Both Izzy and Bessie are wearing their best summer dresses in the snap, while Bobby looks smart in a T-shirt and denim shorts.

Posting the happy shot on Instagam, Izzi added a pink heart emoji and told her followers: “One for the grid.”

Gogglebox fans react to Izzi’s snap

Izzi’s fans have been quick to comment on her lovely holiday snap.

One told her: “Beautiful little family xx.”

Another gushed: “What a beautiful memory xxx.”

“Gorgeous photograph,” said another.

And commenting directly about little Bessie, a third admitted: “Bessie’s sandals tho – can’t deal!”

Izzi and Ellie have starred on Gogglebox since 2015 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Izzi, who shares her children with her partner Grant, found fame alongside her sister Ellie on C4’s Gogglebox.

The siblings joined the line-up of TV critics in 2015.

Away from the small screen, both girls – who are from Leeds – have their own careers.

Izzi works as a mortgage adviser while Ellie is a hairdresser.

Earlier this year, Izzi and Ellie vanished from Gogglebox following a medical emergency.

Ellie’s boyfriend Nate was left fighting for his life in March after he was hit by a car on a night out.

Ellie’s boyfriend Nate was left fighting for his life in March (Credit: YouTube)

He was whisked to intensive care and treated for a broken neck, broken back and two collapsed lungs.

Understandably, both girls withdrew from filming Gogglebox.

Izzi and Ellie’s Gogglebox comeback

It was initially feared that Nate had also suffered brain damage but incredibly he pulled through.

In May, Nate was spotted out shopping while wearing a large head and neck brace.

Izzi and Ellie then made their Gogglebox return, tweeting: “Looking forward to getting back on your screens tonight!

“Thank you for all the well wishes, we are really grateful that things are getting back to normal.”

In their comeback episode, Ellie was seen chatting to Nate on the phone.

She then shared a joke with Izzi after telling her she wanted a “shotgun wedding”.

Ellie did not realise this would require her to be pregnant at the time.

