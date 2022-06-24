Gogglebox star Tom Malone Jr has been diagnosed as autistic, he has revealed today.

The 28-year-old quit the show back in 2021. Today, he posted an emotional video on his Instagram story, thanking fans for support.

Sharing the personal update with his 321k followers, Tom dedicated a post on his feed to “all the kids that have ever felt misunderstood”.

Tom Malone Jr on Gogglebox

Sharing a photo of him sitting outside a café, he wrote: “I don’t normally do very personal posts like this, but I thought this one was important.

“I’ve always felt a bit different, a bit socially awkward and like I just don’t process things in the same way as everybody else.

“Finally I have an explanation. I’ve recently been diagnosed as autistic. Something that both makes sense to me whilst at the same time is something completely new to learn about and understand more about why I am the way I am.

“Now begins the journey. This one goes out to all the kids that have ever felt misunderstood due to being a little bit different.”

His followers jumped to praise the announcement, with many thanking him for raising awareness.

Response from Gogglebox fans

One fan wrote: “Thank you so much for this post Tom, honestly, it makes a massive difference!

“I’m 33 and currently waiting for a diagnosis, and you have put it perfectly about being relieved as we finally have an explanation, well done to you for being brave.”

Another gave their story, saying: “My daughter just got diagnosed at 16 along with ADHD, just in time for her GCSEs. Said she has always felt different to everyone else but didn’t know why.

“She’s relieved to have an explanation and is embracing it completely – says now she knows why she’s so creative and fun lol.”

A third replied: “Me too, 26 and only just been diagnosed in the last six months!”

According to the National Autistic Society, an estimated 700,000 adults and children in the UK have autism. This means about 1 per cent of the population overall is on the spectrum.

