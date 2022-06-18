Amanda Owen on her ‘seize the day’ attitude after admitting: ‘Be careful what you wish for’

Our Yorkshire Farm star Amanda Owen previously opened up on the highs and lows of farm life during a post-COVID interview.

The Yorkshire Shepherdess, who recently split from husband Clive, said that she now wants to “seize the day” after coming out of lockdown.

She shared her thoughts on how the pandemic has made her want to do more. It came after she admitted we need to “be careful what you wish for”.

Amanda Owen opened up about the highs and lows of farm life after the pandemic (Credit: YouTube)

Amanda Owen on her post-pandemic attitude

In a Q&A with Country & Town House, Amanda opened up about the highs and lows of farm life.

She also detailed her “seize the day” attitude.

The interview was to promote her recipe book, Celebrating the Seasons with The Yorkshire Shepherdess. It launched last year, after the pandemic.

Talking about the pandemic, she said: “You have to be careful what you wish for.

“After 18 months of being curtailed and living in this weird place, I think it makes you want to grasp the nettles that bit more. Everyone said: ‘After this no one will ever want to go out again.’ But it’s the opposite.”

Now I think, seize the day.

The Yorkshire Shepherdess went on to explain how the pandemic has made her want to experience more.

She said: “In the past, if it was a rainy autumn day, I would think: I don’t really want to go out for a ride on the horse. Now I think: seize the day.”

Amanda Owen landed a new job as a Guest Chef at the Latitude festival (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Amanda Owen ‘seizes the day’

Since then, Amanda has indeed seized the day. She recently landed a new job as a Guest Chef at Latitude festival.

The 47-year-old farmer will be joined by the likes of Judi Love, Gary Lineker and Georgina Hayden.

Speaking about appearance Amanda told the Yorkshire Examiner: “I am excited to have been asked to design one of the first-ever Guest Chef menus at Latitude festival this year.”

