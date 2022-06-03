Gogglebox favourite Jenny Newby’s crippling health battle

Gogglebox star Jenny Newby has been missing from the show after undergoing an operation in hospital.

The Channel 4 favourite, who appears on the show with pal Lee Riley, will return on the new series in September.

But it appears her recent hospital stint isn’t the only health concern Jenny in recent years.

Jenny Newby has battled arthritis for some time (Credit: Channel 4)

Gogglebox star Jenny Newby opens up on her arthritis

In fact, Jenny also suffers from arthritis.

The reality star opened up about the crippling condition on a previous episode of Gogglebox.

During the Channel 4 show, the cast were seen watching a hard-hitting advert which depicted the harsh realities of living with arthritis.

Before watching the advert, Jenny shared: “I’ve got arthritis.”

She later added: “I get more stressed now because I can’t fasten my coat. I can’t open a tin of beans and I’ve got to ask somebody.

“And that I think is the worst, when I have got to ask somebody because I feel like I am stupid.”

Lee went on to ask: “Have you been in a situation where you don’t really know the person and you needed that help?

“That must be awful to ask that.”

Arthritis means millions of people have days filled with pain. It’s tough, but talking about it and knowing people around you understand really helps. We need to get arthritis taken seriously.#VersusArthritis #adhttps://t.co/NY5wzvISZ9 pic.twitter.com/OTsLuDShAV — Lee And Jenny (@leegogglebox) November 16, 2018

The pair also spoke about the condition on their joint Twitter page.

Alongside a clip from the show, Jenny and Lee wrote: “Arthritis means millions of people have days filled with pain.

“It’s tough, but talking about it and knowing people around you understand really helps. We need to get arthritis taken seriously.”

We need to get arthritis taken seriously.

The post was soon flooded with messages of support for Jenny.

One fan wrote: “Thank you for taking part in the advert tonight. That meant a lot to me and will to many other people who suffer.”

In addition, a second shared: “It’s terrible arthritis. Jenny you made me cry. My heart goes out to everyone suffering xx.”

Why was Jenny in hospital?

Meanwhile, it comes after Jenny was recently in hospital for an operation.

Speaking on the red carpet at the TV Baftas last month, Lee revealed his close friend had been “not very well”.

He told HELLO!: “Yeah, she’s not very well. She’s had an operation.”

He added: “She’s doing well though. She was invited but [the appointment was in BAFTA week]. She’s doing well. You can’t turn down an NHS operation, can you?”

Meanwhile, speaking to The Sun, Lee said Jenny’s operation was “minor” and “she’ll be watching from there from her hospital bed”.

Jenny has since returned to social media, saying: “I just want to thank you all for your kind, get well wishes. They’ve really cheered me up. Thank you very much.”

Jenny and Lee will be back on Gogglebox for the new series in September.

Gogglebox airs on Channel 4 on Friday at 9pm.

