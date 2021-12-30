Gogglebox stars Dave and Shirley pose for photo with their rarely seen children

Gogglebox stars Dave and Shirley have shared a rare glimpse of their kids on Twitter recently.

The couple posted a family picture on Twitter of themselves and their kids, who are never seen on TV, celebrating Christmas.

Merry Christmas to one and all from the griffiths clan, love dave and shirley xxx #Gogglebox #festiveseason pic.twitter.com/o4iWbPTRrg — Dave And Shirley (@DaveAndShirley) December 25, 2021

Gogglebox favourites Dave and Shirley’s Christmas

The Gogglebox fan favourites posted the picture of their family pub meal on Twitter on Christmas Day.

Dave and Shirley were joined by their two grown-up kids Simon and Gemma. Gemma’s husband, Alex, also accompanied the family to the pub for their Christmas meal, as did their grandson, Elliot.

Read more: Gogglebox star Lee Riley parted from his best friend Jenny this Christmas

Shirley and Dave’s kids never appear on the show with them, though they do make appearances in their social media posts sometimes.

In the photo, the Griffiths family are all looking up, smiling at the camera, as they sit in a quiet corner of the pub. Dave has a pint of beer in his hand, while it looks like Shirley is on the red wine.

“Merry Christmas to one and all from the Griffiths clan, love dave and Shirley xxx,” they wrote as the caption of the snap.

Shirley and Dave celebrated Christmas with their kids this year (Credit: Channel 4)

What did fans say?

Fans passed on their good wishes to the family in the comment section of the couple’s post.

“Happy Christmas my Welshies, what a lovely photo, have a lush day,” one fan wrote.

“Hope you’ve all had a great Christmas & Shirley didn’t have to take her own gravy for this meal,” another joked.

“Aww love you guys, our faves, stay happy and healthy,” a third said.

“And a very merry Christmas to my two lovelies who make me giggle,” another of the couple’s followers said. “Have a fabulous day.”

Dave and Shirley recently announced they’d finished filming another series of Gogglebox (Credit: Channel 4)

Gogglebox Christmas

Dave and Shirley recently announced that they were “done” with filming Gogglebox for the year. The couple revealed the news to fans on December 14.

The Gogglebox stars posted a selfie from their home in Caerphilly, South Wales, along with the update.

“We are all done for this year, so happy Christmas everyone and a happy new year,” they said. “See you next time love Dave and Shirley”.

The couple have been together for over 40 years, and have been regulars on the show since 2015.

Read more: Gogglebox stars Dave and Shirley declare they are ‘done’ as they wrap up filming until next year

Elsewhere, Dave and Shirley’s Gogglebox co-star, Lee Riley, spent Christmas away from his best friend, Jenny Newby. The star wasn’t alone though!

He was in fact enjoying his festive break in Cyprus with his long-term partner, Steve. A sunny snap of the pair was uploaded to Steve’s Instagram on Christmas Day.

“Merry Christmas everyone hope you all have an amazing day love and best wishes from sunny Cyprus,” he said.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.