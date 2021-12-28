Gogglebox star Lee Riley parted from his best friend Jenny this Christmas

Gogglebox star Lee Riley enjoyed Christmas abroad this year as he jetted off to Cyprus for the festive period.

The star wasn’t with usual Gogglebox co-star Jenny Newby, this time it was just himself and his partner Steve.

Lee’s Christmas in Cyprus

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Steve Mail (@steveom126)



Lee and Steve to Instagram to share a snap from their mid-winter holiday abroad.

The couple uploaded a photo on Steve’s Instagram for his 3k followers to see. In the snap, Lee and Steve can be seen grinning on the balcony of their hotel in Cyprus.

Behind them, the crystalline waters of the Mediterranean can be seen.

“Merry Christmas everyone hope you all have an amazing day love and best wishes from sunny Cyprus,” Steve captioned the sweet snap of the couple.

What did fans and followers say?

Lee and Jenny have been on Gogglebox since 2014 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Many of Steve’s followers commented wishing the pair well on their holiday, as well as to have a happy Christmas.

“Merry Christmas to you both…have an amazing time,” one of Steve’s followers told the pair.

“Merry Christmas you two lovelies… Have a fabulous one,” another said.

“It’s bloody freezing here in Yorkshire,” a third laughed. “Enjoy your Christmas and looking forward to gogglebox in the new year.”

“Merry Christmas You Beautiful Men,” another said.

What else has Gogglebox star Lee Riley done?

Jenny and Lee have been friends for over 20 years (Credit: Channel 4)

Prior to their trip to Cyprus, Steve and Lee had been in Istanbul.

In a photo posted on Steve’s Instagram on December 16, the couple can be seen posing in Istanbul airport.

“Arrived safe and sound in Istanbul next stop sunny Cyprus and home for the festive season,” Steve captioned the photo.

“We wish each and every one a very merry Christmas and a happy healthy 2022.”

Gogglebox star Lee and Steve have been together for 27 years now. Lee’s Gogglebox co-star Jenny has known him for slightly less time.

Jenny and Lee have been friends for over 22 years. They first met when Jenny was the landlady of a pub in Riding called the Crown Inn. Lee was a regular there.

Jenny was scouted for Gogglebox, and after some convincing, Lee joined her. They’ve been on the show since 2014.

