Gogglebox cast members Dave and Shirley Griffiths have revealed they are “done” filming the show until next year.

The married couple appear on the hit Channel 4 reality series from their home in Caerphilly, Wales.

After another successful season on the programme, Dave and Shirley have officially finished for Christmas.

We are all done for this year, so happy Christmas everyone and a happy new year see you next time love dave and shirley xxx #Gogglebox pic.twitter.com/xEnZ6KUhbZ — Dave And Shirley (@DaveAndShirley) December 12, 2021

Gogglebox cast announce news

The Gogglebox duo announced the news on social media.

Alongside a message to fans, Dave and Shirley shared a selfie snap as they wrapped up filming.

They captioned the post: “We are all done for this year, so happy Christmas everyone and a happy new year.

“See you next time love Dave and Shirley xxx #Gogglebox.”

Gogglebox fans rushed to show their support on the Twitter upload.

One wrote: “Happy Christmas to you guys! Love you two on #Gogglebox! Have a good rest and we’ll see you in the new year!”

Gogglebox stars Dave and Shirley have finished filming until next year (Credit: Channel 4)

Another added: “Back at you… hope you both have a brilliant Christmas, and wish you all the best for 2022!! Stay safe… take care. See you next year on #Gogglebox.”

A third wrote: “Love you both. Thanks for providing lots of giggles this year. Wishing you a very happy Christmas xx.”

In addition, a fifth shared: “Happy Christmas to you both and see you next time round. Thanks for the laughs again, hilarious.”

Gogglebox on hunt for Scottish stars

Meanwhile, it comes after Channel 4 revealed they are searching for new cast members from Scotland to join the show.

The hit reality series is yet to feature a family of Scottish armchair critics since the Manuels from Glasgow in 2016.

It comes after Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross called for more diversity on the series.

Dave and Shirley joined the cast in 2015 (Credit: Channel 4)

During a Scottish affairs committee meeting in Westminster, the MP labelled it “crazy” that a family from Scotland hasn’t featured since 2016.

Channel 4 chief executive, Alex Mahon, later addressed the MP in a statement.

She wrote to the committee to explain that a “dedicated casting team has specifically been tasked with finding a suitable Scottish family.”

Ms Mahon added: “The casting period is already under way and will run up to Christmas.”

