Tom Malone Jr has revealed he’s “disappointed” in Tyson Fury after the boxer was accused of singing the N-word while celebrating his 32nd birthday.

The Channel 4 star, 26, took to Twitter so share his concerns, telling fans: “It’s really not hard to skip that lyric in any song.”

Tyson sparked outrage for allegedly using the racial slur while singing ‘Juicy’ by Notorious B.I.G on a recent Instagram video.

Gogglebox’s Tom Malone Jr has slammed Tyson Fury for using racist language (Credit: Channel 4)

What did Tom Malone Jr say?

The world heavyweight champion was accompanied by his five young children in his home at the time.

Clearly infuriated with the footage, Tom wrote: “Mad disappointed at the video of Tyson Fury singing the N word on his story.

“It’s really not hard to skip that lyric in any song, the same way most people would switch pronouns like (he/she) when singing along to suit their preference.”

Tom’s post was met to a string of supportive comments from fans.

Mad disappointed at the video of Tyson Fury singing the N word on his story 😔🤦🏻‍♂️ It’s really not hard to skip that lyric in any song, the same way most people would switch pronouns like (he/she) when singing along to suit their preference. 👎🏻 — Gogglebox Tom Jr (@TomMaloneJr) August 13, 2020

But when one asked why it was “OK for a black person to say that horrific word but not a white person,” the professional dancer was keen to voice his opinion again.

He replied: “It doesn’t have the same context when a black person says it as black people didn’t create it and use it as a racial slur whilst oppressing the subjects of the abuse for 400+ years.

“(Not including the systematic racism that still exists). So no it’s not the same.”

Ent Daily has contacted reps for Tyson Fury for comment.

Gogglebox star fighting for racial equality

Tom Jr is an advocate for the Black Lives Matter movement.

Tyson Fury sparked outrage after using a racial slur in a recent video (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Earlier this month, the TV star used his social media platform to help raise awareness for the cause.

Alongside a snap of him protesting, Tom wrote: “So in 2020 people are still making remarks like these. Racism is still very much alive and more needs to be done to fight it.

“#BlackLivesMatter is not a trend and we still need to stand up for what is right. Every single one of us has a platform on these apps no matter how big or small…and we need to use our platforms to promote change and fight inequalities.

“This isn’t the first racist comment on posts with my girlfriend and unfortunately it probably won’t be the last. #BlackLivesMatter.”

