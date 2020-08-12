Gogglebox’s Julie Malone reveals she’s suffering from ‘evil’ menopause

Gogglebox favourite Julie Malone has opened up on the struggles of suffering from the menopause.

The Channel 4 star shared her health woes on the family’s Twitter page.

Julie appears on the hit series alongside her husband Tom and their sons, Tom Junior and Shaun.

Gogglebox star Julie Malone has opened up on effects of menopause (Credit: Channel 4)

What did Julie Malone say?

Venting her frustrations on social media, she said: “The menopause is evil, thought I’d finally come through it (a few months symptom free), then wham, it’s back… anxiety, flushes, joint pain and now light headedness!!!

“Why do women have all this? Men have nothing no monthly cramps, child birth or menopause. God is definitely a MAN.”

Julie also admitted to suffering from “itchiness” on her stomach.

Fans rushed to sympathise with the TV star, with one writing: “Julie I totally agree. I am 60 now and still going through it !!! When is it going to stop? Take care of yourself xx.”

Another added: “The flushes are just awful, especially in this heat. I sympathise completely with you x.”

A third tweeted: “Totally understand. Was diagnosed around a year ago. Can’t believe this could go on for 10 or more years.”

However, Julie later revealed that her son wouldn’t be as understanding.

She wrote: “Tom Junior’s going to go mad when he sees I’ve been posting about the menopause again. ‘Don’t do it on the family page, Mum, do it on your own page!!!’ Sorry son.”

Julie admitted to suffering from ‘anxiety, flushes and joint pain’ on Twitter (Credit: Channel 4)

Julie Malone’s lockdown weight loss

Julie’s post comes days after the star revealed she’s turned to healthy eating after fans noticed her shrinking figure on a recent snap.

One fan commented: “Looking good Julie. You’ve lost weight during lockdown. Well done I’ve gone the other way!!”

Julie replied to the post, admitting that coronavirus and a new addition to their family had left her reevaluating her eating habits.

“I was going that way at first till I read the bigger you are the worse the Covid if you get it!” she explained. “Just got a new grandson and want to see them all grow up.”

Julie appears alongside her husband Tom and their sons on Gogglebox (Credit: Channel 4)

When does Gogglebox return?

Gogglebox is set to return to TV screens next month.

The show’s co-creator Tania Alexander announced the exciting news on Twitter, writing: “Huge thank you for your kind messages re. Gogglebox and Celebrity Gogglebox.

“It really wasn’t easy getting this show to air every week during lockdown but your support made it all worth it. Big shout out to the cast from both shows and my amazing team.”

The series will be back on Friday, September 11.

