Gogglebox star Tom Malone Jr shares amazing throwback pic of mum Julie

Gogglebox star Tom Malone Jr has wished his mum Julie many happy returns on her birthday with an amazing throwback pic.

Tom, 26, took to the social media site this afternoon to share a throwback picture of him and his mum, taken when he was a child.

And it’s gone down a storm with his fans, many of whom have been sending Julie birthday wishes of their own.

Holiday snapshot

Tom couldn’t have found a cuter picture to share with his 118,000 followers if he’d tried.

The photo he posted showed him and his mum on holiday at a caravan park when Tom was just a toddler.

He can be seen riding a donkey while his mum walks alongside him, making sure he doesn’t fall off.

Tom captioned the picture: “Massive Happy Birthday to my Mum. You’re the best. Peep my dad in the background with the camcorder.”

It’s received nearly 4,000 likes so far, and Tom’s fans have been clamouring to send their best wishes to the birthday girl.

One wrote: “Happy birthday Julie. Can’t wait to see you all back on the telly soon.”

Tom Jr with mum Julie and dad Tom Sr on the show (Credit: Channel 4)

Hit with viewers

Another said: “Happy birthday mother dearest. It’s always a pleasure seeing you and your family on Gogglebox!!!”

And a third follower chipped in: “Awww happy birthday to your gorgeous mum. Hope she has a wicked day.”

The Malones, from Manchester, joined Gogglebox in 2014 and quickly became a hit with viewers at home.

The family – Julie, her husband Tom Sr and their sons Tom Jr and Shaun – are known for their forthright views and hilarious banter.

The show is returning to our screens in September (Credit: Channel 4)

Gogglebox has been off our screens for a while, but it’s due to return in the next couple of weeks.

It’s been announced that the show will start again on 11 September, with episodes being screened every Friday until the end of October.

