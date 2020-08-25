Gogglebox star Izzi Warner has left fans gushing over her incredible post-baby body in a glamorous new snap.

The Channel 4 favourite, 25, welcomed her daughter Bessie Rose with boyfriend Grant back in February.

Now, Izzi looks better than ever as she proudly flaunted her weight loss on Instagram.

The TV star showed off her physique ahead of a well-deserved date night.

Izzi’s stunning transformation

She sported a fitted black T-shirt and a pair of ripped blue jeans as Grant snapped away.

Making reference to her boyfriend’s photography skills, Izzi captioned the shot: “If anyone knows any crash courses in photography I can send Grant on, please let me know.”

Her slim figure didn’t go unnoticed by fans, who rushed to compliment the star in the comments section.

Oh my gosh you look amazing!! Please tell me how you’ve lost so much weight!!

One follower gushed: “Oh my gosh you look amazing!! Please tell me how you’ve lost so much weight!! 😍😘 .”

Another added: “Hot mama! 🔥 💗 xxx.”

A third said: “Wow you look Beautiful 😍😍❤️❤️ .”

While sister Ellie commented: “Gorgeous 💖 .”

The Channel 4 favourite welcomed her second child in February (Credit: Channel 4)

Life beyond the Gogglebox sofa for Izzi

Izzi announced she had welcomed her baby daughter with Grant earlier this year.

The happy couple are already proud parents to five-year-old son Bobby.

She shared a photo of newborn Bessie on Instagram and wrote: “So pleased to announce the safe arrival of our darling baby girl Bessie Rose.

“Born on 3rd February 2020 1:44pm, weighing 7lb 3oz. We are all totally smitten by her, feeling so blessed and happy. Thanks everyone for all your well wishes.”

Since then, the busy mum has continued to keep fans updated on family life.

During lockdown, Izzie revealed her kids were helping her get through the global pandemic.

Sharing a snap of Bobby and Bessie together, she wrote: “Face you make when you’re fed up of lockdown life. These two little darlings brighten my day every day.”

She also recently went make-up free for a shot alongside her son in the family’s hot tub.

When is Izzi back on Gogglebox?

Gogglebox is set to return to TV screens next month.

The show’s co-creator Tania Alexander announced the exciting news on Twitter, writing: “Huge thank you for your kind messages re. Gogglebox and Celebrity Gogglebox.

“It really wasn’t easy getting this show to air every week during lockdown but your support made it all worth it. Big shout out to the cast from both shows and my amazing team.”

The series will be back on Friday, September 11.

