Gogglebox star Pete Sandiford has revealed that he is set to become a father.

The Channel 4 star’s fiancé Paige Yeomans is expecting the couple’s first baby.

He revealed the exciting news during the latest episode of the beloved TV series this week.

Gogglebox star Pete Sandiford shocked fans with news he is about to become a dad (Credit: Channel 4)

Pete Sandiford is about to be a new dad

Sharing his excitement, he told sister Sophie she was going to be an aunt.

He showed her pictures on his phone, and she immediately wanted to know the gender.

“Here we go, look at this!” he said excitedly. “Isn’t it mad? I am actually going to be a dad to somebody.”

“Crazy. Life’s coming at you fast,” replied Sophie.

Read more: Gogglebox: Sophie Sandiford training to be a florist

After the news had been revealed, Pete took to Instagram to reveal the couple’s first baby scan.

Well, sort of!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pete Sandiford (@sandifordpete)

‘I do have a hunch the baby might look like me’

After Sophie said she wondered what Pete’s baby might look like, he decided to have a crack at showing her.

On Instagram he shared a picture of his head edited onto their first baby scan.

Alongside the funny snap, he wrote: “I do have a hunch the baby might look like me…”

Sophie Sandiford shared her excitement on Instagram (Credit: Instagram)

Gogglebox co-stars and fans celebrate baby news

Some of Pete’s co-stars were quick the share their congratulations.

Ellie Warner replied: “Massive congratulations to you and Paige. You’ll have to start making dad jokes now!”

Sophie Sandiford also shared her excitement at becoming an aunt.

Read more: Gogglebox: Sophie Sandiford fans say mum looks like her twin sister

She re-posted Pete’s baby scan snap and wrote: “Auntie to be!” alongside a heart emoji.

Fans also shared their congratulations.

“Congrats to @Petesandiford wish you and your partner big congrats on your impending birth, life changes so fast now…for the better ..though ..hope all goes well,” said one.

Another replied: “Congrats to @Petesandiford #gogglebox on the news he’s becoming a dad!”

While a third added: “Announcing the news on Gogglebox? That is so 2021 of you. Congrats!!!”

Gogglebox airs on Channel 4 on Friday nights from 9pm.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.