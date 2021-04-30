Gogglebox star Ellie Warner is constantly mixing up her look.

The confident Leeds lass, 31, often experiments with her hair.

And she’s also lamented about weight gain in the past.

Let’s take a look at Ellie‘s evolving look through the years…

What coloured hair does Ellie Warner have?

Ellie rocked blonde highlighted hair for years on Gogglebox. But in recent months she’s been experimenting with some wild new looks.

While celebrating her 31st birthday in April, she had wavy light pastel pink hair.

But just weeks before she shared snaps of her with blue hair.

Ellie looked very different when she joined Gogglebox in 2015 (Credit: Channel 4)

And in latest Instagram snap – she has bright green hair!

Giving a shout-out to her hair colourist, she said she’s “in love” with the green lock.

She captioned her cute snap with: “So in love with my new hair @tombhair you da best.”

What’s more, she clearly loves having brightly coloured hair the most.

As back in March she said she felt “like me again” when she swapped her blonde hair for pink tresses.

What is Ellie Warner’s real job?

Ellie from Gogglebox is a hairdresser in real life.

So no wonder her hair always looks so healthy!

In fact, you can book an appointment with the star through her professional Instagram account @elliewarnerhair.

And she’s not just artistic in the salon she’s also a talented painter.

Earlier this year she shared a hilarious painting of her and her sister.

Ellie rocking green hair on Gogglebox (Credit: Channel 4)

In it she is dreaming about McDonald’s while her sister Izzi is thinking about spam.

Fans flocked at the time to compliment her work.

One user commented: “Wow this is great, you are so talented!!”

And another user gushed: “That is fantastic Ellie. I started painting in the first lockdown and did Van Gogh Starry Night, not the best but enjoyed the process.”

Ellie admitted she put on four-stone back in 2018

Hairdresser Ellie is very open about her weight going up and down.

In fact, she admitted on Gogglebox back in 2018 that she’d put on four stone.

During an episode she went off camera to weight herself and couldn’t quite believe the outcome.

Reappearing she said to sister Izzi. “So if I went from 9st 6 to 13st 6…”

Her sister replies: ‘You have not put on four stone!’

Ellie currently has pink hair (Credit: Channel 4)

Ellie grinned: “I have… I’ve got to put that on Snapchat.”

But Ellie looks noticeably slimmer these days.

While she hasn’t let on her slimming secrets – it may have something to do with her dogs!

The star has shares two Italian Greyhounds with her boyfriend Nat – and they regularly share social media updates of them enjoying long country walks as a family.

Does Ellie from Gogglebox have any children?

Ellie doesn’t appear to have any children.

However, her sister Izzi is a proud mum of her son Bobby and daughter Bessie Rose.

Did Izzi lose a lot of weight?

Izzi has clearly lost much of her pregnancy weight since giving birth to her daughter Bessie in February of last year.



The Gogglebox star looks trim and confident in her Instagram snaps.

Often rocking skinny jeans, the young mum looks very slim indeed these days.

But like her big sister, she hasn’t let on just how she lost so much weight.

