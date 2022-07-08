Sophie from Gogglebox smiling on the red carpet
Gogglebox star Sophie Sandiford makes shock admission about starting a family

She recently became an auntie to Pete's baby Jimmy

By Nancy Brown

Gogglebox star Sophie Sandiford has made a shock admission about starting a family – and boyfriend Ben McKeown may want to look away now!

Sophie and Ben only officially confirmed their relationship back in May, when they were spotted holding hands during a stroll in Blackpool.

He also attended a family wedding with Sophie, her brother Pete and his wife Paige earlier in the spring, but was tight-lipped about her mystery man.

However, after becoming an auntie to Pete’s son Jimmy, it seems Sophie may be getting a little broody.

Sophie and Pete on the sofa on Gogglebox
Gogglebox star Pete has said his sister Sophie is ‘auntie of the year’ (Credit: Channel 4)

Gogglebox star Sophie named ‘auntie of the year’

Speaking to OK! at the TRIC Awards earlier this week, Pete called Sophie “Auntie of the year.”

Read more: Celebrity Gogglebox fans all say the same thing about Paul Sinha’s husband

He said: “It’s actually been amazing. Nothing in life sets you up to become a parent. You don’t understand the sleepless nights, being tired all the time – it’s crazy. But it is the best thing.

“I know a lot of people say it, but I can’t stress enough it is the best thing. But, Soph is auntie of the year,” he added.

‘Good practise for when I have my own’

Sophie then explained that she’s loved seeing her brother become a father.

And the 24-year-old TV lover admitted that starting a family is in her future – and she’s getting in some early practice with Jimmy!

“Oh, I love him. It gives me practice for when I have my own. He’s the cutest little thing and he’s just like Pete,” she said.

‘Get him on Gogglebox!’

After Sophie posted a picture of herself and Ben to Instagram earlier this summer, fans commented about how “well suited” they looked.

Read more: Sophie Sandiford slaps down brother Pete over boyfriend claim

They also urged her: “Get him on Gogglebox!”

Sophie and Pete are off our screens on a Friday night currently, with the celebrity gang taking over the box on Celebrity Gogglebox.

Celebrity Gogglebox is on Channel 4 tonight (July 8) at 9pm.

