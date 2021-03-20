Gogglebox stars Giles and Mary bickered on last night’s show (March 19) after she told him off for “being nasty” to Prince Philip.

The telly faves got into a debate after watching footage of the 99-year-old prince leaving hospital.

While other Gogglebox stars praised the prince and said it was nice to see him out of hospital, Giles offered a different viewpoint.

Mary told Giles off on last night’s Gogglebox (Credit: Channel 4)

What did Giles and Mary say on Gogglebox?

The clip from BBC News showed Prince Philip leaving hospital after his month-long stay.

As the Gogglebox stars expressed their happiness at seeing him leave in a car, Mary said: “He still looks handsome.”

However, a different view saw the prince look gaunt and pale.

“He looks a bit different there,” Mary added.

It was then Giles that chipped in: “He looks a bit reptilian.”

The clip showed Prince Philip leaving hospital (Credit: Channel 4)

Mary told Giles to stop being nasty

The news report then went onto explain that the Duke of Edinburgh was only 90 days away from his 100th birthday, a milestone he was determined to celebrate.

“Let’s just hope he doesn’t choke on a lozenge, Mary,” Giles said, bizarrely.

Oh, stop being nasty.

“Oh stop being nasty,” Mary snapped back. “Why would he even have a lozenge?”

“When you get to old age, there’s all sorts of hazards,” Gile replied.

Giles and Mary crack me up. On Prince Philip, Mary: 'he still handsome' 🤮

Giles: 'he looks reptilian' 😂#Gogglebox — Celio (@CelioCyl) March 19, 2021

He looks a bit Reptilian.. Giles observation on Prince Philip… Omg 😂😂😂😂 #Gogglebox — Kaz 💙 (@star_rxtech) March 19, 2021

Mary: He looks a bit different

Giles: He looks a bit reptilian Giles talking about Prince Philip cracks me up 🤣 #Gogglebox — Josh (@joshsavage) March 19, 2021

How did viewers react?

Viewers soon took to Twitter to share both their amazement and dislike at the comment.

Seeing the funny side, one viewer said: “Giles and Mary crack me up. On Prince Philip, Mary: ‘He’s still handsome.’ Giles: ‘He looks reptilian.'”

Another wrote: “He looks a bit reptilian.. Giles observation on Prince Philip… Omg.”

A third commented: “Mary: He looks a bit different. Giles: He looks a bit reptilian. Giles talking about Prince Philip cracks me up.”

On the other side of the coin, another viewer said: “‘Looks a bit reptilian.’ Wow harsh.”

“Well said Mary,” declared another.

“Taking the [bleep] out of a 99 year old sums this programme up,” slammed a third.