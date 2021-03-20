gogglebox giles Mary
Gogglebox: Mary tells Giles off for ‘being nasty’ to Prince Philip after he calls him ‘reptilian’

Viewers saw the funny side

By Paul Hirons

Gogglebox stars Giles and Mary bickered on last night’s show (March 19) after she told him off for “being nasty” to Prince Philip.

The telly faves got into a debate after watching footage of the 99-year-old prince leaving hospital.

While other Gogglebox stars praised the prince and said it was nice to see him out of hospital, Giles offered a different viewpoint.

Mary told Giles off on last night’s Gogglebox (Credit: Channel 4)

What did Giles and Mary say on Gogglebox?

The clip from BBC News showed Prince Philip leaving hospital after his month-long stay.

As the Gogglebox stars expressed their happiness at seeing him leave in a car, Mary said: “He still looks handsome.”

However, a different view saw the prince look gaunt and pale.

“He looks a bit different there,” Mary added.

It was then Giles that chipped in: “He looks a bit reptilian.”

The clip showed Prince Philip leaving hospital (Credit: Channel 4)

Mary told Giles to stop being nasty

The news report then went onto explain that the Duke of Edinburgh was only 90 days away from his 100th birthday, a milestone he was determined to celebrate.

“Let’s just hope he doesn’t choke on a lozenge, Mary,” Giles said, bizarrely.

Oh, stop being nasty.

“Oh stop being nasty,” Mary snapped back. “Why would he even have a lozenge?”

“When you get to old age, there’s all sorts of hazards,” Gile replied.

How did viewers react?

Viewers soon took to Twitter to share both their amazement and dislike at the comment.

Seeing the funny side, one viewer said: “Giles and Mary crack me up. On Prince Philip, Mary: ‘He’s still handsome.’ Giles: ‘He looks reptilian.'”

Another wrote: “He looks a bit reptilian.. Giles observation on Prince Philip… Omg.”

A third commented: “Mary: He looks a bit different. Giles: He looks a bit reptilian. Giles talking about Prince Philip cracks me up.”

On the other side of the coin, another viewer said: “‘Looks a bit reptilian.’ Wow harsh.”

“Well said Mary,” declared another.

“Taking the [bleep] out of a 99 year old sums this programme up,” slammed a third.

