Gogglebox star Mary Killen has revealed the hit Channel 4 show “saved” her marriage.

Mary, who’s married to acclaimed artist Giles Wood, revealed that they had become “like passing ships in the night”.

But now it seems that being on the show has had a positive effect on their relationship.

What did Mary say about Gogglebox?

The Wiltshire couple, who nickname themselves “Nutty”, have been together since they met as 21 year olds.

But it’s taken Gogglebox to bring them back together.

Speaking to the Daily Star, Mary said: “Giles and I were like ships that pass in the night. I got up early, he went to bed late and we rarely even ate together.

“Sitting down and watching television reminded us how much we enjoyed the same jokes.”

How did Mary and Giles handle lockdown?

Former model Mary also revealed that lockdown wasn’t a huge hardship for the couple.

With so many long-term relationships ending because of the pandemic, Mary reassured fans that they stayed strong.

“Lockdown wasn’t a great hardship for us, more like an open prison with comfortable beds. But I know a few couples who have split up because they have decided they can’t stand one another.”

The couple first joined the show in 2015 and have since become firm fan favourites.

They call themselves Nutty because they both believe “they’re a bit mad”.

Mary recently wrote a book called How The Queen Can Make You Happy.

What else have some of the stars been up to?

Recently, siblings Sophie and Pete Sandiford shared an adorable throwback snap online.

Sophie, 23, shared an adorable image of herself sitting next to Pete, 26, when they were toddlers.

How it started: How it’s going: pic.twitter.com/vLCwxtWahs — Gogglebox Soph (@PeteandSophie) October 9, 2020

Captioning the snaps “How it started, How it’s going”, the family photos delighted fans.

“The show is amazing but you pair – absolutely hilarious. You need to set up your own chat show,” one wrote in response.