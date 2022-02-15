Gogglebox star Izzi Warner delighted fans as she shared a photo of her boyfriend.

To mark Valentine’s Day, Izzi ‘jumped on the bandwagon’ and paid tribute to her beau.

Izzi posted a snap showing herself looking very glam alongside her partner Grant.

Izzi Warner pays tribute to boyfriend

She wrote: “Jumping on the band[wagon].

“Happy Valentine’s to my love.”

Fans were delighted by the post and gushed over the couple.

Izzi appears on Gogglebox with her sister Ellie (Credit: YouTube/Channel 4)

One person said: “You make a lovely couple.”

In addition, another commented: “Lovely to finally see your other half. Looking stunning as usual.”

After that, a third wrote: “WOW not at all what I expected.”

One added: “Lucky guy.”

Ellie and Izzi will return to Gogglebox this Friday (Credit: YouTube/Channel 4)

Izzi appears on Gogglebox alongside her sister, Ellie.

The pair recently announced they’ll be back for the new series, which starts this Friday (February 18).

Izzi shared a photo of herself and Ellie sitting on the sofa.

She said: “Guess who’s back.

“We’re not back on your boxes till next friday though…see you all there.”

Of course, fans were over the moon by the news and couldn’t wait to see the sisters back on their screens.

One said: “Thank god, things are looking up.”

Another wrote: “Thank goodness for that – Friday night telly so boring otherwise.”

A third added: “Yay can’t wait till next Friday I have missed Gogglebox so much I’m so excited to be watching Gogglebox again.”

However, one Gogglebox pairing who won’t be back for the first episode is Stephen Webb and his partner Daniel.

Stephen has contracted Covid-19 and therefore can’t film for the first episode.

He said on Instagram: “Hello, this is a message to the Gogglebox crew.

“Good luck filming this week. I can’t wait to see you Friday. I need a laugh desperately. We can’t film this week because I’ve got Covid.”

Gogglebox returns to Channel 4, Friday February 18, at 9pm.

