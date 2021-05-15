Gogglebox favourite Jenny left viewers stunned as she revealed her age on the show.

Jenny appears alongside best friend Lee on the smash hit Channel 4 series.

During last night’s episode (May 14), viewers were shocked when Lee brought up Jenny’s age.

Jenny from Gogglebox stunned fans with her real age (Credit: Channel 4)

Gogglebox: Jenny reveals real age

The pair were chatting about how old they are, and Jenny confessed that she rarely reveals her real age to anyone.

She joked: “I tell them I’m 48, I just had a hard life.

“I don’t tell anyone how old I am even though I don’t care about my age.”

Jenny then let slip that she’s 66 years old.

Jenny said she rarely reveals her real age to anyone (Credit: Channel 4)

She admitted to Lee that she gets people telling her that she doesn’t look old enough to be collecting her pension.

As a result, some fans were completely stunned and rushed straight to Twitter to share their shock.

“Jenny doesn’t look 66 at all #Gogglebox,” said one.

Another tweeted: “Jenny is 66 and lies and says she’s 48 #gogglebox.”

“#Gogglebox fair play to her, Jenny does not look 66 – I want whatever she’s using please!” said a third fan.

Another laughed: “‘I tell them I’m 48, I just had a hard life’ Jenny is such a legend.”

Jenny and Lee devastate Gogglebox fans with message

Jenny and Lee upset fans this week when they revealed Gogglebox is coming to an end.

The happy pair were in Lee’s caravan when they broke the news to their Instagram followers.

In the clip, Lee said: “Happy Friday everyone!”

Jenny replied: “And sad Friday… it’s our last one.”

Fans love Jenny and Lee on the show (Credit: Channel 4)

Lee added: “It’s our last filming week this week, so we’re filming today.”

They pair added in the caption: “Have a great Friday everyone last week of filming for us of series 17.”

Thankfully it’s not the end forever, as the pair are likely to return for the next series later in the year.

